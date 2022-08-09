Chris Hemsworth was about to lose the role of Thor for his brother Liam

Chris Hemsworth is Thor in Hollywood and the love of the fans has only increased over the years, but there was someone very close to him who was about to take his place as the Asgardian god. During a new interview with MensXP, the 38-year-old actor opens up about the time he nearly lost the biggest role of his entire career to his own brother. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: Kevin Smith defends Marvel from Martin Scorsese: “he is an older man and he is stagnant”

The competition in Hollywood is brutal, anyone who knows the minimum of the industry is aware of such details. After a few years of success on Australian television, Chris He decided to try his luck in Los Angeles and soon found a place among important productions. We’ve seen him appear in titles like Thor – 77%, The Shack of Terror – 91% or Men in Black: International – 43%. But although his credits are numerous, the actor does not have things easy and each role has cost him blood and sweat.

Many agree that Thor is the most powerful Avenger of them all and perhaps they are correct. The God of Thunder won the hearts of millions since his first film thanks to his charisma, clumsiness and clear attractiveness; his good fame catapulted him to the production of a fourth adventure and now we have it available in movie theaters. Chris Hemsworth was questioned on the topic of the multiverse in his meeting with MensXP, answering that perhaps in the future that possibility will be explored for Thor; incidentally he mentions that Liam Hemsworth almost stole the role:

We invite you to read: Thor: Love and Thunder becomes the third highest grossing premiere of 2022

In this movie, it’s not something we explore. But who knows if there is more to come, as you say, it has opened up a multitude of options where we can either steer or be fooled. My little brother almost got the role of Thor. He was one of the first people to jump on the bandwagon to get the role, so I don’t know if I could run into him. Would have been fun.

We know that Chris Hemsworth He is not a multi-awarded actor by the great film or television academies, however, the celebrity has managed to make his way in the entertainment industry and, beyond his great role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is also capable of performing in a satisfactory with much more human and less flat characters. The actor’s fans were satisfied with his intervention in the Rescue Mission- 82% and in The Spider’s Head – 48% hit Netflix movies, and they’re waiting for a lot more.

Thor: Love and Thunder aspires to become one of the highest grossing movies of the year, after all, we are talking about a product of Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige already did wonders with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%, a sequel that was able to surpass its predecessor and is now on everyone’s lips thanks to its arrival on the Disney Plus platform. Nevertheless, Thor 4 has a much more powerful opponent, Top Gun: Maverick – 98%, the shocking summer hit that has surpassed a billion dollars in recent weeks, becoming the most successful film of 2022, for now. love and thunder it has surpassed US$302 million globally and continues to march forward. Will he surpass the great goal that Maverick already achieved?

You may also be interested in: Marvel Unveils Web-Weaver, The First LGBTQ+ Spider-Man