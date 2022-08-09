Chris Hemsworth Confesses ‘Thor 4’ Could Be His Last Marvel Movie – CINEMABLEND

Chris Hemsworth is about to return to theaters with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ alongside Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman. However, the red lights are lit at Marvel now that the Australian actor considers his departure from the MCU.

As much as the fandom is willing to give its warm support to the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, time often changes the perspective and interests of celebrities like Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, who left aside their characters. Does this mean that the next to do it will be Chris Hemsworth?

the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is just around the corner with next July 7 as its date in theaters in Mexico. Despite being a delivery that will take the MCU to another limit due to the presentation of Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) and Gorr the butcher god (Christian Bale), however, Hemsworth could be about to retire from the MCUThis was revealed in an interview with Wired.

Chris Hemsworth has considered saying goodbye to Thor.



Well, the last Marvel movie I shot was Thor: Love and Thunder and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don’t know.

“It was a wild, fun, crazy experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are. I’ve been playing that character for ten or eleven years, and every time it’s been new and exciting, and this one was no exception. It felt very fresh and felt like we were trying something we hadn’t tried before.. It was, in Taika’s words, I think a wild, wacky romantic comedy set in space,” the actor said.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit theaters on July 7.



Although he has not yet made a final decision, the Australian actor assured that, if the public asked for it, he would be willing to return repeatedly. However, this does not detract from the difficulty in reinventing the character in each of his installments: “I love playing Thor. I have done it for many years and would continue to do so if people wanted it. The most challenging part of playing Thor is reinventing him every time and not being predictable for the audience and being something they’ve seen before… And that’s challenging, but that’s part of the fun.“, he finished.

Chris Hemsworth Confesses He Lost Thor’s Original Hammer





Nothing is said yet, however, we must mention that the fact of considering his withdrawal option shows signs of the passage of time. Just like she said she, Chris Hemsworth has played Thor for over a decade and that in itself has been quite the challenge. don’t forget that Thor: Love and Thunder It will hit theaters on July 7.