Chris Hemsworth and the joke about Thor’s sexual potency

The image of Chris Hemsworth transformed into Thor, brave gesture and hammer in hand, served us a few months ago in Esquire to illustrate a report (serious, not like this one) on how to control testosterone to live longer and better. It is obvious that his mythological weapon gives rise to phallic metaphors, and that if we think about what the sexual life of this superhero will be like, no concept such as chastity or lack of carnal appetite comes to mind.

The attractiveness of his naked body (we are talking about Thor’s, not Chris Hemsworth’s, or also, well it doesn’t matter) is evident in that extremely horny scene from Thor: Love & Thunder in which Zeus, played by a sublime Russell Crowe, leaves the god of thunder upside down in front of his entire harem. And as a reaction, fainting is general.

Taika Waititi, the director of the film, had already said that it would be a crime against humanity not to show the body of the god on the big screen (this expression is valid again for Thor and for Chris Hemsworth), so it was the chronicle of a nude announced. In any case, until now we have only known the most chaste version of the superhero in the movies, but comic fans know perfectly well that Thor is not exactly a virgin. He has shared a bed with Jane Foster, with Sif, with Amora, with Amora’s sister, who is a certain Lorelei… They are already more sexual partners than most Marvel characters, so let’s say that there would be several authorized voices to assess the Thor’s abilities with the other hammer and whether or not he needs Esquire’s advice to be a better lover.

In case there was any doubt, Chris Hemsworth himself resolved it some time ago on a television show where he told a joke about Thor’s sexual potency. Spoiler alert: he sucks. Not only that, but he has a bad translation into Spanish. Do not pay much attention to the subtitles and now we will explain it to you.

The grace (being generous) is in the pun. Thor is pronounced more or less similarly to sore, which means “sore”. That is, she understands “I’m in pain” instead of “I’m Thor”, to which she replies “well, if you’re in pain, I can’t even walk”. Horror, now, there is nothing worse than explaining a joke, but for Chris Hemsworh, or for Thor, for both of them, whatever.

