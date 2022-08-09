Cedillo lays the first stone of the new Medicine building, of BUAP

The BUAP rector, Lilia Cedillo Ramírezlaid the first stone of the Center for Simulation and Development of Clinical Skills, Faculty of Medicinewhich will consist of four levels equipped with classrooms, cameras Gesell and operating rooms; It is expected to be completed in February 2023.

In her speech, the academic stressed that the needs of the faculty derive from its enrollmentwhich is growing, since it is three times larger than that of any other unit, so its commitment is seek solutions to this, so that students have better tools to train.

In the company of Directors of Educational Infrastructure, José Daniel Gámez Rodríguezand from the Faculty of Medicine, Luis Guillermo Vázquez de Lara Cisneros, Cedillo Ramírez trusted that the Center for Simulation and Development of Clinical Skills it will be an avant-garde space on a par with other institutions in the world, it will remedy the lags and needs of medical students, who are the best averages in the admission processes of the institution.

For this reason, it assumed the commitment that said property is completed in a timely manner, in February 2023although he pointed out that there are still pending issues to be resolved, but the building will contribute with decent spaces for the development of skills and abilities.

For its part, Jose Daniel Gamez Rodriguezdirector of Educational Infrastructure, reported that the new center will be a four-story building, a construction of 3 thousand 895.30 square meters, with which it seeks to complement the academic offer and infrastructure of the Faculty of Medicine, to meet your needs and demands.

The ground floor will be made up of four classrooms, warehouse, reception, sanitary modules and room of the General Directorate of Computing and Information and Communication Technologies, among other spaces. In turn, the first level, four offices, imaging, computer rooms and teachers, preparation workshop, administrative area with meeting room, sanitary modules, cellar and warehouse.

The second level will be equipped with two Gesell chambers for adults and two pediatric Gesell cameras; virtual simulation and low and medium fidelity simulation; in addition to sanitary modules and warehouses. Finally, the third level, hospitalization for adults, gynecology and pediatrics; pediatric and adult intensive care; as well as two operating room areas with dressing rooms and transfer.

Construction will take place in two stages; the The first will be delivered on February 4, 2023. In a second stage, the interior spaces distributed on the third level will be enabled.

GDLRP