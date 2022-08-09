Carlos Vela believes that MLS and Liga MX will grow and improve together

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.08.2022





The increasingly close relationship between Liga MX and MLS was well received by Carlos Vela, who assured that both leagues will benefit from the work they dosince it will help to consolidate them and grow.

As part of the all-star team for the American championship, the LAFC player highlighted the benefits of that unionwhich he felt in the Leagues Cup clashes between Chivas, América, Galaxy and his club, and which he will reinforce in Wednesday’s clash in Minnesota.

“Having this kind of matches against Liga MX is always good, because you learn good and bad things, do’s and don’ts from other leaguesand that makes them gain experience, which can improve in things in which they are growing and I think they are doing it in an incredible way”, commented the man from Cancun to ESPN.

He also said that the current meetings are the prelude to what is coming soon, where not only prestige will be at stake, but there will already be prizes that will help both parties show their best.

“The kind of games we are playing are being important, which at the moment are friendlies and you don’t finish seeing 100 percent of each; when there is a competition or trophies involved, one gives that extra, but they are a good warm-up for what’s to come, for the tournaments that they are going to start doing. We already saw him in Los Angeles in the games that people have high expectations for, he’s there, supporting, so you have to put on a good show for them”.

Vela will face the stars of Liga MX for the first time, since last year he could not be there due to injury, and he will do so accompanied by Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, who was also unable to participate.