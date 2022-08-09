Cardi B has never hired a nanny for her daughter Kulture, why?

In recent days, the rapper gave an interview to Vogue magazine and there she shared with journalists the great love she feels for her daughters and how difficult it has been for her. being able to divide the time between his career and family.

“When the baby came, I couldn’t even think about getting a babysitter because I was scared someone would be close to her besides my family,” Cardi said. The singer’s daughter was born in July 2018 and at that time she was clear that she needed help from another person to be able to take care of her baby, however, she realized that she did not trust anyone at that time, due to fame. that he had obtained.

The artist became pregnant shortly after releasing her first album, at that time everyone was worried about Cardi B’s career, but she considered that she was not going to have any problem. “I told everyone ‘It is easy. Trust meI’m going to have a babysitter and she will travel with me”’ he finished.

Cardi did not want to leave her little ones with her parents, this because they are already elderly and it was not their responsibility to take care of the singer’s children. In fact, the day of the interview, she had been awake all night because her daughter Kulture had been sick all the day before.

“On nights when they get sick, I think about how my mom had to go through this a lot, because my sister and I got sick at the same time”added the rapper.

At this time the singer’s career is at its highest point and is recognized throughout the world for the great talent that characterizes her, Keep working every day to give the best to your children and it is not an impediment for her to continue with her musical life with tours throughout the different countries.

