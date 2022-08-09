“Can someone straight do what I did? No, and rightly so”

Tom Hanks’ 2022 is going full steam ahead. The actor is promoting Elvisbiographical film where he plays the controversial representative of the king of rock, and possibly in a few months it will be shown in the new Wes Anderson and in the flesh and blood version of Pinocchiodirected by Robert Zemeckis.

The extra-work also takes him more and more frequently to the front pages. A few days ago, for example, he got into trouble with his fans because they harassed him on the streets of New York and his words resonated about a classic that he knew how to star in the nineties: philadelphia.

In dialogue with The New York Times, Hanks stepped out of his role as “seller” of Elvis and took the time to reflect on some questions about his career. More precisely, he focused on how the hit of Jonathan Demme from ’93 for which he won an Oscar.







Hanks is Andy Beckett in Demme’s movie. Photo: Clarin



“Can a straight man do now what I did in ‘Philadelphia’? No, and rightly so. Philadelphia’s goal was not to live in fear. One of the reasons people weren’t scared of that movie was that I was playing a gay man,” Hanks began.

And he continued: “We are beyond now, and I don’t think people would accept the null authenticity of a hetero playing a gay. It’s not a crime, it’s not a whimper if someone asks for more than one movie in its current state of authenticity.”

The star’s comment obviously has to do with the passage of time and with the representation of minorities in a Hollywood that had a hard time – and still has a hard time – opening up.







Antonio Banderas and Tom in “Philadelphia.”



The actor’s opinion finds its basis in the committed theme of the film. Philadelphia is about the social and judicial struggle of a lawyer (played by Hanks) who discovers that he has HIV and is fired from the firm where he works.

Tom was pulled

hanks freaked out when his wife Rita Wilson she was nearly knocked to the ground by a pack of her fans. And the character, who is normally serious and measured, had his face transformed and left aside the image of a calm guy.

Tom and Rita were heading to their car on Wednesday night in New York when the swarm of fans rushed to ask for autographs and selfies. The crowd got so big, a fan bumped into Rita and tripped her up.

At first the actor reacted by thanking, but he did not finish stopping to attend to the group of people. At one point the uproar caused a person to end up pushing his wife, who let out a small cry of surprise.

That broke the patience of Tom Hanks, who turned to the group of fans and, putting his hands in front of him, yelled at them: “This is my wife, get the hell away!”

After giving them a look full of anger, the actor turned again and continued on his way to the car that was waiting for him, surrounded by his security team.

Look also