Camila Cabello reveals that her dream collaboration is with Bad Bunny

At 25 years old, Camila Hair She is one of the most acclaimed artists on the planet. Her career is marked by her success and her desire to continue delighting the world with her talent for her music. Throughout her professional career, she has worked with different artists such as Ed Sheeran either Alejandro Sanzbut there is a collaboration that he still dreams of…bad bunny!

During an interview with cosmopolitan He confessed that the artist he dreams of working with is the 28-year-old Puerto Rican, with whom he would make a song without thinking twice. A mixture that could be the most explosive if it were to occur.

“My dream collaboration is Bad Bunny. I love his album ‘A summer without you’I think he’s a great artist,” the Cuban singer told the aforementioned magazine in a video interview. Something that does not surprise her fans, since she had left clues on her social networks about how much she likes this album. specifically the Bad Rabbit.

in the last few months We have seen her dance Puerto Rican songs and has also hinted that she is one more of his fans by referring to topics such as “Titi asked me” or “Después de la playa”, which are part of Bad Bunny’s latest album.

At the moment, the Cuban continues to focus on her latest album, a work that includes songs like “Bam Bam” or “Hasta lostoothes.” Meanwhile, Bad Bunny has just started his tour with her album adding achievements without stopping. To this we must add that the movie “Bullet Train” has just been released, starring Brad Pitt, and in which she participates.

What remains to be seen is if in the future we will hear these two artists forming a duet. But there is no doubt that carrying out this collaboration, the theme would be a success since both are two of the most popular artists and they would surely surprise in a big way with their union.

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.