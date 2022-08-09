Camila Cabello premieres romance and these photos prove it | u-channel

Katia Trevino

After her thunder with Shawn Mendes, the singer enjoys a new love

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

After having ended his courtship with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello was caught on a romantic date with Austin Kevitch, owner of Lox Club. The rumor began weeks ago and because of the closeness they have, it could be said that it is already official: they are boyfriends, because they even had some kisses.

It was in a cafe in Los Angeles, California where they were caught happily showing that they are starting a romance. The paparazzi saw them holding hands and giving each other a few kisses while they smiled and chatted.

The first time that the interpreter of ‘Bam bam’ and the CEO of the dating application, ‘Raya Jewish’, were seen together was in the month of June; the two were enjoying each other’s company on a walk they took around Los Angeles.

Little is known about Austin Kevitch’s love history, but who we do know is about Camila Cabello. The famous she was a girlfriend of Shawn Mendes for two years; They met when they recorded ‘Señorita’ together, in 2019, and since then they have not let go of each other anymore. Although it seemed that their courtship was going from strength to strength, it was in November of last year when both came out to confirm that they are already single.

“Hey guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but our love as human beings is stronger than ever. We look forward to our relationship as best friends and will continue to be. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and forward. Camila and Shwan”, they shared.

Although many want to see them together again, the reality is different. It is unknown if Shawn Mendes is dating anyone else.