Camila Cabello has a new boyfriend: Austin Kevitch, founder of a dating app

Camila Cabello would not be single anymore!

The 25-year-old star has been spotted hand in hand with Austin Kevitch last weekend in Los Angeles.

Together they stopped at a bar and Camila was photographed giving a kiss on the cheek to the one who would be her new boyfriend. You can see the images here on the website of the Daily Mail.

Austin Kevitch is 31 years old and co-founded Lox Club, a dating application that defines itself: “member-only dating apps that have ridiculously high standards“.

Camila Cabello at the 2021 MTV VMAs – getty images

How did he and Camila Cabello meet? Galeotto would have been Nicholas Galitzinewho starred in Cinderella in the role of Prince Robert together with the singer and actress. Nicholas and Austin would indeed be great friends.

The first rumors about this new love story came last June, when they were spotted together while walking around Los Angeles. Find the images here on PageSix.

Camila Cabello with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes – getty images

Camila Cabello had been single since last November, when she and Shawn Mendes they had they had announced that they had broken up after more than two years together.

The star spoke about the breakup for the first time in an interview last March, explaining how his priorities and those of the 24-year-old artist have changed over time.

ph: getty images






















