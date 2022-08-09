Camila Cabello got engaged after the end of the relationship with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is a singer-songwriter from Cuba born in 1997. Shawn Mendes is a Canadian singer born in 1998. The two are known worldwide for their talent and their music, but they attracted more attention when, in 2019, they became a couple making their fans happy.

A friendship born in 2014 during the concert of Austin Mahone and that has turned into something more after years making everyone dream, despite it Shawn had been in love with his friend for some time, until last November when, like a bolt from the blue, the announcement arrived on social media with the two who made it known how their love story had come to an end, arguing, however , that if the relationship ended, the good of each other would not end and that they would always be best friends. The two continued their life as always, away from gossip, between their careers (with Camila Cabello who has just released the single Mon Amour together with Stromae) and various problems (such as Shawn Mendes who had to pause his tour to take care of his mental health). From November to today, the two have not talked about their private life, only rumors, but nothing official at least until today.

Today, in fact, according to Daily Mailit has become official that Camila Cabello has turned the page and been able to go further Shawn Mendes finally finding happiness also in the sentimental field. It was to break into her heart Austin Kevitcha 31-year-old boy and co-founder of Lox Club, a dating app for those who have ridiculously high standards, as it is defined by the creators. The two had already been seen together in Los Angeles last June and have now been spotted again in the Californian city hand in hand without the need to hide and then continue their tour by stopping at a bar where Camila Cabello she indulged in having affusions with what appears to be her new boyfriend. But how did they meet? It is easy to say: it was the Cupid who acted Nicholas Galitzineor the one who in Cinderella has dressed the role of Prince Robert and who is a great friend of Austin Kevitch and colleague of Camila Cabello.

And what do you think of this new love of Camila Cabello? Or did you prefer the couple formed with Shawn Mendes? We look forward to seeing you in the comments!