Camila Cabello confirms that she has a new boyfriend?

A few weeks ago a rumor started Camila Hair He had a new love and finally some images come to light that could prove this possible courtship. Keep reading! We will tell you all about the lucky boy who has stolen the heart of one of the most eligible single women of the moment.

Since Camila Hair ended his relationship with Shawn Mendez, We have seen her enjoying her single life, changing her look, wearing more daring outfits and promoting her latest album, so we believe that she is in one of the best stages of her life and now it seems that someone has begun to win her heart.

Who is Camila Cabello’s new heartthrob?

Just a few weeks ago the interpreter was caught with the CEO of the dating app Lox Club walking through the streets of Los Angeles, as could be imagined, rumors of a possible romance between the two were triggered, but a few days later she was seen with another mysterious man very similar to her ex-partner Shawn Mendez.

It is so just a few weeks after the singer’s fans began to speculate about his love life The definitive tests on the new heartthrob of the 25-year-old interpreter have come to light and it is about Austin Kevinch. It could be said that he is the first man with whom she is seen to be affectionate after her breakup with her former partner.

famous people were photographed by a paparazzi very caramelized and giving each other some kisses during a date in Los Angeles. Apparently the new couple is still getting to know each other and this would be their first public outing.

Who is Austin Kevitch?

Surely you are wondering who is this handsome boy who has stolen the heart of Camila Hair after 9 months single, well, despite being a well-known man in high places, few are the ones who really know him.

austin kevitch is the director of a famous dating app exclusively for the rich and famous, and even though this app was originally intended for Jewish people, today that is no longer a requirement, although high standards remain in place