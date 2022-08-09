Cameron Boyce’s parents reunited with their son’s friends at an Adam Sandler party

Adam Sandler celebrated his daughter’s bat mitzvah and the room was full of familiar faces. The actor and Sunny were accompanied by, for example, Jennifer Aniston, charlie puthTaylor Lautner and haley. But the party was charged with emotion not with them, but with the presence of Victor and Libbythe parents of Cameron Boyce, who they shared a table with the former co-workers of their deceased son.

Victor and Libby attended the Sandler event and were photographed with the stars of jessie, one of the series in which Cameron appears. “Good Times” (Good times), Victor wrote in the photo where he is shown accompanied by his wife and the actors Peyton List, Karan Brar, Spencer List Y Sophie Reynolds.

List, Boyce's co-star in the Disney Channel fiction, assured that his table formed "the best dance group."







Victor and Libby Boyce with the cast of Jessie at Adam Sandler’s daughter’s bat mitzvah. Photo: Instagram



In Jessie, Boyce is luke ross, a very naughty 12-year-old boy. Although he is a very important role in his career, the young man became much better known for having played Carlos de Vil at three Decendents and for having acted alongside Sandler in They are like children 1 and 2.







Victor and Libby Boyce. Photo: Instagram



Sunny celebrated her bat mitzvah at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles, in a room decorated in a "sugar blue" theme. TikTok user Lilah Newkirk posted a video where you can see photos of the most relevant guests having a great time.







This is how Sandler dressed for his daughter Sunny's bat mitzvah. Photo: TikTok









Jennifer Aniston, one of the luxury guests. Photo: TikTok



Cameron’s death

Boyce’s death on July 6, 2019 shocked the American film and TV industry. At that time, the networks were flooded with messages of astonishment and many of his former colleagues expressed the good things they took from him.







The cast of Jessie, with Boyce on the left.



According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Department, which released autopsy results on July 30, 2019, the 20-year-old actor had a sudden and unexpected death from epilepsy. His remains were cremated at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and the ashes were given to his father.

Sandler and Boyce didn’t just know each other from acting together in They’re Like Boys and its sequel. They were great friends.

When Cameron died, Sandler published an emotional text on his networks where he referred to the boy as an “artistic son”: “Very young. Too sweet and funny. (Cameron) was the kindest, most talented, most decent kid. I loved that boy! He cared a lot about his family, he cared a lot about the world.”







Adam and Cameron, together at an awards ceremony.



“Thank you Cameron! for everything you gave us. Much more was on the way, our hearts are broken. I’m thinking of your amazing family and we send our deepest condolences.”

