Cadillac Records and that journey with Adrien Brody and Beyoncé

MILAN – The musical films, of course, then the great biopics, of course, but also the small titles should never be forgotten, those that – just like the genres – refer to sound worlds perhaps not necessarily mainstream or blockbuster and which also have a wonderful life to tell (indeed, often even better, it is no coincidence that you can find them here in Rock Corn). A title? CBGBfor example, with Kyle Gallner in the role of Lou Reed and Malin Akerman in the role of Debbie Harry (we’ll tell you about it in an upcoming episode), or a forgotten jazz artist like Joe Albany in Low Down (and what a wonderful actor John Hawkes is), but today we decided to tell you about a film dedicated even to a label, the Chess of Chicago, and the film is: Cadillac Records.

Released in America ten years ago and never distributed in Italy (the treatment of musical films in Italy deserves a separate chapter, always bad), Cadillac Records tells the story of the 1950s in Chicago played by artists such as Muddy Waters, Little James, Chuck Berry and Etta James. At this point, you say, we are talking about niche stuff, about things for enthusiasts that don’t matter to a general public. False. It would be enough to tell you that Beyoncé plays Etta James and that there are also the appearances of two young people Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, but that would be limiting, because Adrien Brody is Leonard Chess – the boss of the label – and Jeffrey Wright is a legend like Muddy Waters.

Directed by a director, Darnell Martin, who was on the set of Do the right thing as assistant director to Spike Lee and then did little (he directed a few episodes of The Walking Dead), and set to music by a trusted Spike like Terrence Blanchard, Cadillac Records is a joy for the eyes and ears: starting from the story of Leonard, a Polish immigrant in Chicago in the 1950s, he brings to the studio almost all the artists who recorded for his Chess, from Chuck Berry (played by Mos Def!) to Willie Dixon ( Cedric the Entertainer) up to Etta James, or Beyoncé who also engages in the soundtrack on three songs: At Last, I’d Rather Go Blind (masterpiece) e Once In A Lifetime.

In short, if you are a lover of the genre and always fascinated by the infinite combination of cinema and music then Cadillac Records – you can find it in streaming on CHILI here – it’s for you, even if not only to bring out from oblivion not only the film, but also Chess Records and the work of the great Leonard who then died in October 1969, only fifty-two years old , shortly after he surrendered his creature to General Recorded Tape. And if you are a fan of Beyoncé well, know that the scene below in which she enters the studio and tries herself on I’d Rather Go Blind the movie alone is worth watching. Music and heart, tears and notes, soul and soul: it’s all here inside her, while Leonard removes her paintings and a tear falls on her cheek. Because music is never just music. Never.

Here the other episodes of Rock Corn

This is Beyoncé playing I’d Rather Go Blind