Buying a Salami flavored with Jennifer Lawrence is possible

You may not understand the headline very well, but what it is about is precisely that, making salamis (and sausages or any other sausage) with celebrity flavors. And although neither you nor I possibly see any sense in it, it has all the earmarks that it will happen very soon .

How? For this we have to talk about Bitelabs, a laboratory meat company that seems to have seen before anyone else the possible vein of the “celebrity meat”. As we can read in their website:

Bitelabs produces fine artisanal salami from meat that has been lab-grown from celebrity tissue samples. Today, in vitro meat production is close to becoming a reality, offering highly controllable meat production without the animal cruelty, waste, and environmental impacts of factory farming. But this process can offer much more than beef and pork replicas.

And yes, when they talk about “much more” they mean trying to produce something similar to the celebrity meat or, as they themselves indicate, “to collect satellite cells from celebrities and then turn them into salami.” In fact, the company has even started a series of social actions to make it easy for users to send a request to the celebrity they would like to make into a sausage .

The company has spoken about the process that some media outlets such as Slate and Vice. As Bitelabs explained to Slate:

To develop celebrity meat, we are working with a group of biological engineers and food designers, most of whom have requested to remain anonymous due to the controversial nature of the product. We’ve gotten some responses from people who offer us biopsies, but no one at the level of our Big 4 yet. Most of the responses have been very positive, but of course some people are a bit uncomfortable with the idea of ​​Bitelabs, but it will be a matter of time until we can push the limits of technology and society.

What’s more, Bitelabs has gone so far as to plan potential recipes (“Jennifer Lawrence’s salami will be complemented by a pork mix,” they explain as an example). Though, yes, they still lack the most complicated, the “yes” of the celebrities so that their cells are cultivated and become mass-produced sausages.

It remains to be seen, not if a famous person lends himself to it , but if there really is demand or people who want this type of product. In fact, the reaction on networks has been quite mixed.

By the way, two years ago, in 2020, a group of scientists from the United States made some samples of human flesh to display at the London Design Museum. The team also proposed a kit that could be used at home, where a sample from your own cheek is applied to the pre-culture kit made from fungal mycelium. Then after about three months of incubation… you could eat yourself. Or almost. [IFLScience]