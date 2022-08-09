BUAP Medicine classes will start August 9: rector

Before the foreign student applicationsthe rector of the BUAP, Lilia Cedillo Ramirezintervened so that the classes of the Bachelor of Medicine begin tomorrow, August 9, and not until day 15 as university authorities communicated.

This Monday night, the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) confirmed that a agreement not to postpone the restart of activities in said faculty.

In this way, the programming of times and places to take classes will be able to check the self-service website.

New students are called to start classes until August 15. However, those who re-enrolled to continue their career expressed annoyance at the postponement of the date to take their courses.

In particular, foreign students pointed out that the delay of a week would generate additional expenses for rent and transportation.

And it is that hundreds of students from the highest house of studies in Puebla face the dilemma of renting an apartmentalone or with partners, or traveling daily up to two hours to attend classes.

🚨Important information🚨 To the community of the Bachelor of Medicine: Back to school will be starting this Tuesday, August 9. pic.twitter.com/yasjVQLr3d – BUAP (@BUAPoficial) August 9, 2022

LPR