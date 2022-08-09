Britney Spears won’t have to testify against her father

Britney Spears He regained his freedom nine months ago and since then he has done nothing but enjoy his new life after throwing off the yoke of being under the tutelage of his father, Jamie Spears. He has married, moved house and is about to return to the world of music, but his case is not completely closed.

The father of the interpreter of Toxic He wanted his daughter to testify again on the matter, in relation to the investigation that is being carried out for alleged financial abuse. She has been the same judge who supervised the legal guardianship of Britney who has denied the request of the legal representatives of the pop diva’s father.

Brenda Penny, a magistrate of the Los Angeles Court, determined on Wednesday that the singer will not have to undergo an interrogation again that will make her recall everything she has experienced in the last 14 years. Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has explained that “She is traumatized by what she experienced”. Therefore, putting her through the same thing again would only increase this trauma.

Britney Spears regained her freedom last fall | Contact

The accounts of the father of Britney Spears, to examination

The judge has been blunt in this regard and has made it clear that she continues to watch over the well-being of the artist. According to the portal TMZin his opinion The judge indicates that any type of information that Jamie Spears needs to defend herself against the accusations of abuse during her daughter’s custody, can be obtained through other means such as documents or other witnesses.

Mathew Rosengart, attorney for Britney Spears | Contact

During the trial by which the singer managed to regain her freedom, his legal representative insinuated that the father of his client could have earned up to six million euros in a fraudulent way. He also assured that in addition to Jamie Spears, several businessmen and lawyers took advantage of the legal situation under which the singer was found, to enrich themselves by subjecting her to a strict control by which Britney did not have access to her accounts nor did she have the power to decide on her Projects.

Last June, Britney’s father presented documentation in court through which he asked the judge to force his daughter to testify again. His argument was based on the campaign that, according to him, Britney was doing on social networks to destroy him, and this was extensible to the content of the singer’s next memoirs.

Control over Britney’s health and espionage tactics

Among the different topics on which the lawyers of the interpreter’s father Womanizer They wanted to interrogate her, there was the one who talks about the health control that Britney alluded to. Let us remember that during the trial he explained that he was forced to give up to eight tubes of blood for health treatment, he also said that he was forced to receive therapy and that he was not allowed to have painkillers.

To curl the curl more, New York Times published a report with the testimony of three characters who had been part of Britney Spears’s team of workers. They stated that Jamie Spears, In addition to placing microphones in his daughter’s home, he also intercepted her messages, her calls and even the different communications with her own lawyer.

The Californian courts ignored this information, so Britney’s father has been forced to deliver a statement and all the documentation on the guardianship of his daughter, in order to clarify the facts. The term expires on August 12. Similarly, they are called to testify his former representative, Lou Taylor, and his partner Robin Greenhill. The two are suspected of signing contracts against the will of Britney Spears.