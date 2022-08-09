Britney Spears’ message of outrage against the United States and the documentaries of her life | Present

Britney Spears returns to the media spotlight after what is happening in court with his father. In this case, she wants to show her anger against the documentaries that have chronicled her life and against the United States for embarrassing her for so many years.

It seems that the joy of the wedding with Sam Asghari, who already had a mishap because of her ex-husband, and the victory in the trial against her father has not lasted long. A few days later, James Spears sued the artist for defamation and trying to dirty her name with the posts she made on Instagram.

Now, with an open dispute and her ex-husband arrested for harassment, Britney Spears stars in a new tense moment. The artist published a post on her Instagram account, which she has subsequently deleted.but what means like the Daily Mail they have managed to recover.

Britney against her documentaries

The princess of pop has spent hours recording intimate content without any type of authorizationNo, that’s how she explains it. Therefore, in this note she claims, without specifying names, that it is “the most insulting thing he has ever seen”. Although it does not give any title, it must be remembered that it appears in feature films such as “Framing Britney Spears” from The New York Times and “Britney vs. Spears” from Netflix.

In the publication he compares him with other artists like Jennifer López or Will Smith, stating that he does not know why people think that humiliation is legal: “And seriously, is it legal to make that many documentaries about someone without their permission? Seriously, think about it. I’ve never seen that many documentaries made about one person. Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez. Not one person about the face of the earth would make people dig up so much negative stuff and do hour-long specials claiming to ‘HELP ME.’”

We must not forget that it is not the first time that the artist feels embarrassed by one of these documentaries. In 2021 when Britney vs. Spears on Netflix explained that watching it had made her cry: “I didn’t see the documentary, but from what I saw of it I was embarrassed. I cried for two weeks and well. I still cry sometimes.”

britney vs usa

In addition to everything he has confessed from the documentaries, spears He has not wanted to remain silent and has shown his indignation against the United States: “This country has meant one thing to me ‘an abuser’. With this, she wanted to make clear the null role that justice has had by not protecting her when the paparazzi harassed her.





Britney Spears note / Daily Mail

In the criticism he has reported that throughout his life he has had to walk from the plane to his car when he arrived on a trip to avoid photographs. 20 years after these moments, on the last trip she took with her husband they had to go looking for her with a golf cart to avoid journalists. Although they knew they were going to find them anyway and photograph that intimate moment.