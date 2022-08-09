Britney Spears is back with a new unreleased song: it’s a duet with Elton John

(Photos from Britney Spears and Elton John’s Instagram profiles)

ROME – Six years after the release of his latest album, “Glory”, and at the end of a long legal battle against his father, Britney Spears is preparing to return to the scene. The artist made a duet with Elton John which will be on all platforms shortly.

This is the remake of “Tiny Dancer”the success of the British star released in 1971. In this new version it takes the title of “Hold me closer”. On the cover, a rose (emoji that Britney often used in her social posts) and a rocket (emoji to indicate the Rocket Man).

LAST JULY THE MEETING IN THE RECORDING STUDIO

For weeks, there have been rumors of a collaboration between Spears and John. The two would meet in mid-July in a recording studio in Los Angeles. A top secret session that, apparently, that much secret has not remained. Also according to the stories that arrived online, he would have been present at the registration Andrew Wattproducer who – over the years – has worked with artists such as Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Pearl Jam, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Selena Gomez and Ozzy Osbourne.

THE SONG

Written by Bernie Taupin, “Tiny dancer” is one of Elton John’s most iconic pieces. A dedication in music of over 6 minutes to Taupin’s wife, taken from the album “Madman across the water”. The piece was then covered several times. Ed Sheeran even mentions it in his “Castle on the hill”, the same thing done also in series like “Friends” and “Scrubs”.

THE RETURN OF THE SPEARS

The curiosity is now all about the cover made with Spears, who had repeatedly communicated the desire to continue to take care of his private life. Recent her marriage to fiancé Sam Ashgari and the miscarriage of their first child.

The return to music, however, was only a matter of time. Twenty-three years of the spotlight are not easily forgotten. Without the tutelage of his father Jamie, the pop princess seems to have found the desire to create something that is not piloted from above. “Hold me closer” is not a confirmation of a definitive return but it is definitely the first step and the fans cheer. The name Britney Spears hit Twitter’s trending topics shortly after the announcement.

After the release of “Glory”, Britney has only released some remixes and unreleased tracks that have been included in the deluxe version of the album. Between these “Mood ring”, “Swimming in the stars” and “Matches” with the Backstreet Boys.

On Instagram, then, the a cappella performance of his super hit “… Baby one more time”.

