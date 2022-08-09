Britney Spears’ father argues that his daughter has a hate campaign against him

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, will appear in court in Los Angeles in August to give his statement and clarify some things he did while he was his daughter’s legal guardian.

According to what was published by the North American entertainment portal, TMZ, Jamie Spiers must be questioned since a judge ruled so. However, his hearing does not yet have an official date.

However, the former guardian has remarked that he considers that his daughter Britney should also be questioned, since according to some legal documents that he himself presented, he accuses her of having a hate campaign against him on social networks.

It should be clarified that at the moment your request has not received a response. In that petition she also asks the court that Britney clarify her comments where she assured that she was not allowed to marry, in addition to forcing her to enter rehab, she even says that she has the right to question Britney’s daughter she.

Britney Spears’ lawyer wants to question Jamie Spears

According to the portal, the team of lawyers were prepared to prevent Britney Spears from being brought to the stand, but since the arguments were presented during a session held a few days ago, without any of those involved being present, the final ruling was postponed. for July 27.

On the other hand, the singer’s main lawyer has expressed on several occasions that he wants to question Jamie Spears so that he has the opportunity to clarify how he handled the guardianship, since he was also accused of spending a huge part of his daughter’s fortune.

He also wants to ask him about the alleged cameras and microphones that he had ordered to be installed in the rooms where Britney Spears stayed to keep her under surveillance all the time, since the lawyer maintains that he has some recordings and audios of intimate conversations in his possession.