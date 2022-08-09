Britney Spears charges against her ex-husband and explains why she has distanced herself from her two children | People

“Raising teenage boys is not easy for anyone.” Even less so for someone with the tumultuous life of Britney Spears. the singer of Toxic She thus explained the estrangement she has suffered in recent months from her two children, Sean Preaston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. She did so in a post on her Instagram account in which she replied to her ex-husband and father of the children, Kevin Federline, after he made the estrangement public in a television interview. “I am sorry to hear that my ex-husband has decided to speak publicly about the relationship that exists between me and my children,” the singer replied. Both have agreed that this distance exists. From here, their versions differ.

Kevin Federline had a tumultuous romance with Britney Spears in 2014. They met in a video clip, started dating and got engaged, marrying just three months later. Their marriage was equally fleeting: two years in which they had two children. They later divorced citing “irreconcilable differences.” Since then, Federline, who has remarried volleyball player Victoria Prince and has two other daughters, has stayed out of the public eye. Until now. In a series of television interviews that will be broadcast this week on the network ITV newshas shared details of his private life, offering an idyllic picture of a happy family, and incidentally he has commented on Spears’s.

The former dancer says his children have been estranged from their mother in recent months due to her recent release from their father’s guardianship — a guardianship, Federline adds, that “saved her.” The singer regained her freedom last November, after more than a decade subjected to strict control by her father due to her mental problems. This legal figure made her father and a team of lawyers manage her money, monitor her communications, make personal decisions for her (such as whether she could marry or have children) and also professional ones, forcing her to work in a show In Las Vegas.

Since regaining her freedom, Spears has been especially prolific on Instagram, where she shares moments from her life and some posts in which she is seen scantily clad. This would be, according to Federline, one of the reasons why her children have moved away from her. “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she’s trying to express herself,’ but that doesn’t take away from the fact of what she does to them. It’s hard ”, she assured in the interview. “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager who has to go to high school,” she adds. Spears has precisely used her social networks to deny these accusations: “That has nothing to do with it and all this comes from much earlier,” she has said on her Instagram profile. The artist has wanted to point out that part of the blame for her not seeing her children lies with her own mother, who suggested that she “should give the children to her father”, while she was under the court protection.

In what both seem to agree is that in recent months there has been a distance. The minors would have voluntarily decided to get away from her mother, according to Federline: “The boys have decided that they are not going to see her at this time. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

This explains her absence from the Spears link, who married her boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari, last June. The ceremony was attended by personalities such as Donatella Versace, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore or Selena Gomez, but not her closest family, with whom she is at odds, or her children. After the link, Spears and Asghari have bought a house, valued at 10 million dollars, near Federline and her children.

Her new husband has also given his opinion on this disagreement. In an Instagram post she has pointed out that Federline’s words “have no validity”. “It is irresponsible to make such a statement publicly,” Asghari said. “The children are very intelligent and soon they will be 18 years old and they will be able to make their own decisions. Eventually, they will realize that the ‘difficult’ part was having as their role model a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years.”