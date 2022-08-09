Breakups with celebrities, abuse and the role of Scientology

Tom Cruise is one of the great figures of Hollywood and many times, despite the classics he has starred in since Mission Impossible to Top Gun: Maverick, sequel to the classic released in 1986, for his dealings with colleagues and couples he has not left good impressions.

For example, several actors and actresses pointed out that working with Tom Cruise has been terrible. According to Thandie Newtonhis partner in Mission Impossible 2share cast “it was a real nightmare” which left her “traumatised”.

In that sense, Newton said he was “afraid” of Tom Cruise. And I add: “He is a very dominant individual. He tries very hard to be a good person, but under pressure he takes on a lot of responsibility. He has a feeling that he can do it allNewton added.







“Top Gun”. A key film in the history of Tom Cruise with Kelly McGillis. Photo/File



Tom Cruise’s love life and his marriage to celebrities

The 59-year-old actor was portrayed in a biography written by Andrew Morton called, “An Unauthorized Biography”, where the author set out to reveal the dark side of the star.

In the biography Morton studied in depth the relations of Cruise with Mimi Rogers, his first wife between 1987 and 1990, who, after the divorce, assured that his ex was gay.

Morton also referred to Nicole Kidman, with whom Tom Cruise adopted two children after several unsuccessful attempts to get pregnant. Another partner of the actor was Penélope Cruz, who lasted very little time, and finally, Katie Holmes, with whom he conceived his biological daughter, Suri.







Scene from “Days of Thunder”, with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Couples in the film and in real life. photo/file



During the investigation of the book, Morton worked with private detective Paul Baressi, who began following Cruise after his marriage to Nicole Kidman ended.

After several investigations, the detective could not find anything and assured that Cruise is heterosexual.

In 2005 the actor from top gun began a relationship with Katie Holmes, with whom, a year later, despite rumors about Cruise’s sterility, he had Suri, the couple’s first child.

​The press had to wait four months for the family to appear on the cover of the magazine Vanity Fair. Morton, in the biography on Tom Cruise, puts a cloak of doubt not only about Cruise’s paternity but also about the place and day Suri was born. All under very murky circumstances, according to Morton. Since, according to the author, Scientology was operating there.

According to some media like AND! On-lineKatie Holmes had a very bad time when she learned about these accusations about the birth of her daughter.

Tom Cruise with Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were together from 1990 to 2001. In 1993 they adopted Isabella. Two years later they adopted Connor and, although there were signs of being a perfect match, in 2000 they announced their separation, before Kidman suffered an abortion which, until recently, he did not want to talk about, arguing that it had been a very traumatic episode.

After the breakup with Nicole, Tom Cruise had a fleeting romance, since 2001, with Penelope Cruz. According to Morton’s biography, this relationship was a deal of convenience between the two: Penelope needed to strengthen her career in Hollywood and Tom a new image without Nicole Kidman.







Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise in 2004. A couple that lasted a very short time. photo/file



The shadow of Scientology in the life of Tom Cruise



Tom Cruise achieved a prominent place in the Church of Scientology that determines almost every direction he takes in his life.

According to Morton, the Hollywood star shares professional options and also romantic aspects with this organization. From a deep deliberation with his referents he would define each of his decisions.

The pact would be, according to the biography, that the “Church”, founded by the science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard, give him a privileged place in his organization.







Tom Cruise. According to journalistic versions, Scientology intervened in his divorce between the actor and Nicole Kidman.



Cruise joined Scientology in 1990 Cruise, despite criticism about this religious organization that many call a repressive sect. One of the virtues was that this link helped Cruise overcome dyslexia and self-esteem issues.

Tom Cruise’s mistreatment of his colleagues

A former Scientologist, who worked with Tom Cruise, accused him of abuse after the actor was recorded in an audio in which he insulted to the film crew for alleged violations of the coronavirus protocol.

Leah Remini said audio of the Hollywood megastar yelling at a couple of his crew members Mission Impossible 7 because they were less than six feet apart, it showed “the real Tom.”

“If I see you do it again, you go to hell. And if someone on this team does, it’s over, and so are you and so are you. And you, never do it again, damn it,” Cruise shouted in the recording published by the newspaper Sun.

Remini, actress and former member of the Church of Scientology, accused Cruise of being “an abusive person”.







Tom Cruise was accused of mistreatment by his colleagues. Photo/AP



​​ In fact Remini provided more details of abuse in his book “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology”. In the United States, the actress is known for her fight against Scientology after having been one of its members for more than 30 years.

In the pages of that text, Remini reveals some of the most chilling episodes of Tom Cruise’s life as a Scientologist. Days before the release of the book, the author of it spoke on television and aired several “hidden truths”.

The next day Katie Holmes, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, sent a statement asking Leah for forgiveness: “I’m sorry if I upset her in the past, and I only wish her the best in the future.”







Leah Remini actress who accused Tom Cruise of abuse and mistreatment during the recording of “Mission: Impossible 7”.



According to Rimini, the “psychotic anger” towards two workers for not following the rules of social distancing during the pandemic, was the “same treatment he had with the house staff when they didn’t have the right ingredients for him to make chocolate chip cookies”Remini wrote for the anti-scientology site, The Underground Bunker.

“This is the same kind of tirade that Tom pitched when an attendant had the audacity to serve him a drink in a chipped mug“, said.

Tom Cruise’s face in controversy







Tom Cruise. Photo: AP Photo



The last public appearance of Tom Cruise gave space for all kinds of versions and comments, since he is almost unrecognizable.

the actor of Mission Impossible 7which will be released on September 30, 2022, your face is much more swollen than normal, which is giving rise to speculation. Was he operated? or did he gain weight?

Nothing has been confirmed about his face yet. This could be a new contribution to the most mysterious side of her where everything, or almost, can take place.

