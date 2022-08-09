Brad Pitt gave Angelina Jolie a joy in Italy

In recent days, actor Brad Pitt once again placed his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie, in the media eye by proceeding with a lawsuit after she decided to sell, without his authorization, her part of the Miraval vineyard, located in the South of France, to a Russian investor of whom we do not have very good references. The actor assured that both had agreed not to sell their part of the vineyard without the consent of the other, since Brad has invested a large amount of money in the creation of his own wine firm.

This malicious action on Angelina’s part managed to infuriate Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the couple’s first biological daughter. and the only one who has always shown all his support for the actor of ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’, who has decided to defend his father tooth and nail from his mother’s actions. NeverthelessEverything seems to indicate that this family feud has been left behind and everyone has decided to make peace, including Brad Pitt, who has decided to cross the entire Atlantic Ocean to reunite with his family.



Angelina Jolie with her daughter Shiloh

And it is that currently, the interpreter of Maleficent moved to Italy to film her new project entitled ‘Without Blood’, where she will act as director of this film that is based on the novel ‘Sin sangre’, by the writer Alessandro Baricco. This would be the reason why the actress is in the city of Rome, the city where the plot of the film takes place.. Because of this, the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have decided to fly to Italy to spend more time with their mother and have recently been seen walking all together through the beautiful city of Romewhile enjoying a delicious gelato Italian. In addition, Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh enjoyed the concert of the rock band ‘Maneskin’, performed at the ‘Circo Massimo’ in Rome. Thanks to these images it was possible to verify that the relationship between them has improved a lot in recent days.

Likewise, it has transpired that Brad Pitt has also traveled to Rome in recent days, causing a stir among the faithful followers of ‘Brangelina’. A source close to Jolie spoke with ‘Hollywood Life’, reporting the actor’s plans in the ‘Città Eterna’. “Angelina has a tight shooting schedule so she’s relieved that Brad could come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday. It means a lot to her that he made that trip.”, indicated the source.



Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their children

According to Angelina’s spokesman, Brad traveled to the Italian capital to celebrate the 14th birthday of his twins, thus reuniting with his entire family, with whom he has not had a very close relationship since his notorious divorce with Jolie. “She always goes out of her way to make sure the kids spend time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays.”assured the informant, who stressed that Angelina was a little stressed about what would happen, but she is willing to do anything for her children.