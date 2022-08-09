Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie act and it’s all the rage on Netflix: the movie you have to see

Netflix included in its catalog a production that was a real success in international cinema. The service to see series and films included a film lasts 2 hours and that adds very good reviews: it is about Mr and Mrs smithwhich received a nine awards and 18 nominations in various renowned events.

Of genre romantic comedy, action and adventurethe film released in 2005 is directed by Doug Liman. Meanwhile, it is starred by two great actors as Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolieinternationally renowned. Likewise, the cast is made up of figures such as Vince Vaughn, Adam Brody, Kerry Washington, Keith David, Chris Weitz Y Rachel Huntley, among others. It should be noted that the same is suitable for viewers over 16 years.

Curiosity? From the filming of the movie Mr and Mrs smith, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They began a relationship that later ended in marriage. In fact, the couple became the favorite of the Hollywood world. However, the relationship broke up in 2016, the year in which the actress filed for divorce from the actor.

What is Mr. and Mrs. Smith about, the Netflix movie that is a success

Mr and Mrs smith it’s a great movie “pochoclera”, entertaining and captivating by the plot. According to the authorities of Netflix, the story revolves around a couple, composed of “John” (Brad Pitt) and “Jane” (Angelina Jolie) that They appear to lead an ordinary life and share a very curious profession: they are both hired thugs..

According to what the critics indicated in IMDBone of the most important places in the world of cinema and entertainment, Mr and Mrs smith has 6.5 points (more than 219,000 people voted), so is approved by the public.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, stars of “Mr and Mrs Smith”, a highly successful movie to watch on Netflix.

The video of the trailer for Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the movie that can be seen on Netflix

Reviews of Mr. and Mrs. Smith

