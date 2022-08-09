Blood test could reveal features of metastatic cancer

In the future, doctors would make better decisions about managing a patient’s cancer.

Blood-based biopsy technology has become a tool for clinical genotyping of cancer. Photo: Shutterstock.

A new report indicates that the analysis of blood of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), shed by metastatic tumors, could reveal unique characteristics of each patient’s tumor and allow specialists to develop personalized treatments.

The analysis of blood focuses on circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). By sequencing its entire genome, researchers can learn about the different metastases spread throughout the body.

In this regard, the study’s senior author, Alexander Wyatt, MD, D. Phil., assistant professor of genomics at cancer genitourinary research at the University of British Columbia and a senior research scientist at the Vancouver Prostate Center, noted that “a key goal in the research of the cancer is to better understand the cancer metastatic in each affected person so that we can select the best treatments and avoid giving toxic treatments to people who will not benefit.

Despite this, the specialist indicated that biopsies of the cancer metastatic because they are invasive and have risks of complications. Years ago, this barrier has prevented the widespread study of cancer metastatic and progress toward better treatment of this deadly disease.

biopsy technology based on bloodalso known as “liquid biopsy”, has become a tool for clinical genotyping of cancer and longitudinal monitoring of the disease.

The study authors noted that tests using circulating tumor DNA have begun to influence the clinical management of people with canceralthough the full potential for understanding the biology of the cancer metastatic.

Dr. Wyatt and colleagues analyzed serial plasma and synchronous metastases in patients with cancer aggressive and refractory prostate cancer through in-depth whole genome sequencing, which enables a comprehensive evaluation of every part of the genetic code within cancer cells.

The researchers evaluated all classes of genomic alterations and found that circulating tumor DNA contains multiple dominant populations, indicating that most people with cancer metastatic they have different metastases spread throughout the body. They found that the whole genome sequencing process provides a wealth of information about these different metastases.

The research team used newly developed computer programs to provide information about the genetic makeup of each population of cancerwhich can tell researchers about a person’s overall disease rather than a tumor metastatic. In the future, this information could allow doctors to make better decisions about managing the disease. cancer of a patient.

The researchers studied multiple samples of circulating tumor DNA collected over time to understand how the cancer of a patient in response to treatment.

They focused on inhibitors of the androgen receptor pathway. They found that current treatments for cancer prostate metastatic actively change the composition of the populations of cancer in the body and that treatment often selects populations of cancer biologically aggressive drugs that underlie clinical resistance.

This allowed them to identify new genetic mechanisms of resistance to the most common treatments of the cancer prostate metastatic. The technique could also be applied to other types of cancer.

The research team used nucleosome fingerprints in circulating tumor DNA to infer messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) expression in synchronously biopsied metastases. They identified treatment-induced changes in androgen receptor transcription factor signaling activity.

This means that whole genome sequencing of circulating tumor DNA can reveal the active processes occurring within cells, allowing clinicians to predict which treatments will be effective or ineffective in each patient.

“Our research significantly increases the breadth of information about the cancer that can be obtained from a few drops of blood“, stated Dr. Wyatt. “From a clinical perspective, this additional information can be used in new clinical trials that are testing strategies to target treatments against cancer only those whose quality or length of life will improve.

clinical trials

The study authors wrote that whole genome circulating tumor DNA sequencing technology, which is minimally invasive, inexpensive and scalable, is now being implemented in large clinical trials to help uncover new mechanisms of treatment resistance.

The technology can also be implemented on existing commercial circulating tumor DNA testing platforms, meaning that patients they could soon benefit directly from more comprehensive liquid biopsy tests. The research team has made the methods and computer code available to the public, free of charge, so that the technology can be applied to other types of cancer and clinical settings.

“Understanding how clonal evolution occurs and what drives it is one of the key questions that needs to be addressed in almost all malignancies, and this study provides that level of insight for the cancer prostate cancer, as well as a model and tools on how to do this work,” said Christopher Mueller, MD, Ph.D., a biologist and geneticist at cancer at Queen’s Cancer Research Institute and Professor of Biomedical and Molecular Sciences at Queen’s University.

Source consulted here.