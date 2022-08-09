Billie Eilish’s brother reveals why he doesn’t want to be more famous — Rock&Pop

Yes ok billie eilish is one of the most successful and famous artists on the current music scene, her brother Finneas O’Connellwho works as psinger’s producer and musicianHe doesn’t see fame the same way. At least for himself.

Why is Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s brother, not interested in fame?

In an interview with IHeartRadio, the 24-year-old producer and singer-songwriter talked about his experience with celebrities, and in addition to what it’s like to work with her sister, Billie Eilish.

During the conversation, Finneas explained that “the good outweighs the bad” when it comes to fame. But that is not the same as what Billie Eilish lives with, with whom she shares both the stage and his work in the recording studio.

“Billie can play in stadiums and whatever, but her daily life is more challenging than mine. My ability to walk down the street and go to a food joint and sit in a coffee shop and whatever is uninhibited. Maybe one or two kids will come up to me one day and tell me, ‘Hey, I love you’ or something like that, but it is not a challenge”, he explained.

He also went on to say that he has no interest in reaching that level of fame like the singer. And that she would “avoid” it if she could, but she understands that this comes yes or yes after the success of his music.

“The caveat is that I am proud of my music. I want to promote it. I want you to listen to it as many people as possible. And if the consequence of that is that I become more famous, I’m willing to accept it. I think a lot of people want to be famous, but I don’t want to be more famous than I am today. It seems like a big drag.” Finneas O’Connell finished in the middle.





