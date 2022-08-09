Billie Eilish reveals the big mistake she made at the beginning of her career and that she will pay for her whole life

billie eilish He has started his career a few years ago, but he has already achieved success like few others have been able to. The 20-year-old holds the title of being the reference artist of the Generation Z to which she belongs and she has become her spokesperson.

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, was born in Los Angeles, the daughter of actor parents, she obtained her education at home and at the young age of 7 she composed her first song with the support of her brother Finneas, who has accompanied her since then in her career.

As a reference for Generation Z, on multiple occasions she has made public the problems and disorders that afflict her, with which many other adolescents identify.

billie eilish is a benchmark for Generation Z. Source: Instagram

Artists generally do not share these painful and traumatic experiences, as they cover themselves with a screen of perfection and life in pink. But since fame came into the life of billie eilish at the young age of 13, she preferred to show reality beneath expensive clothes and adornments.

“Ocean Eyes” was the song that triggered her and went viral in 2016 when the video of it was published. A year later she released her EP “Don’t Smile At Me” produced by her brother for which she earned her first RIAA gold record. Then she was only succeeded by more hits and records. billie eilish She is the youngest artist to win 5 Grammy Awards and position 14 of her songs in the top 100 of the Billboard Hot 100.

billie eilish She is the youngest artist to win 5 Grammys in one edition. Source: Instagram

The price of the fame

This fierce and overwhelming fame has brought him a lot of suffering: “I hated going out on the street, going to events, I didn’t like being recognized, it annoyed me that there were a lot of eyes on me on the internet. I just wanted to be doing teenage things,” the singer said in an interview.

Faced with so much pressure and stress, your body expresses itself and billie eilish He has been ill countless times with laryngitis, he has also declared that he suffers from depression and innumerable tics due to Tourette’s syndrome that he was diagnosed with when he was 11 years old.

billie eilish suffers from depression and Tourette’s syndrome among other things. Source: Twitter

Billie Eilish’s style that hides a strong message

billie eilish She has stood up as an anti-diva for her attitude and revelations so close to those suffered by so many other teenagers. But her image has also been a very revolutionary point with which she has broken the rules countless times.

the style of billie eilish It is made up of oversize or “masculine” garments that do not allow the objectification of her body, as she herself has said. On the other hand, if there is a color that identifies her, it is the fluorescent green that she wore for so many years before moving on to dark brown hair and platinum blonde. References to anime are also very frequent, given his fanaticism for it.

the style of billie eilish It is made up of overside clothing and anime references. Source: Twitter

“My relationship with my body has been something truly horrible and terrible since I was 11 years old. Let’s see, I love that it’s mine and that it’s with me wherever I go. I think of him as my friend. My ugly friend! It’s complicated,” he said. billie eilish.

Yes ok billie eilish He has expressed countless times the complicated perception of his body, an issue with which all teenagers and so many others identify, he has surprised everyone with his cover of Vogue magazine a year ago, breaking his own rules again.

billie eilish for one of his covers in Vogue breaking his schemes. Source: Instagram

With blonde hair, Agent Provocateur lingerie, an impressive Gucci skirt, the brand of her choice, and latex gloves, billie eilish She showed her silhouette for the first time under so many oversize garments, leaving everyone stunned.

There is no doubt that billie eilish She will be one of the great artists of the century with a career that is just beginning but has already achieved great success that some can only dream of, billie eilish the anti-objectification, anti-diva and most realistic spokeswoman for Generation Z and world music.