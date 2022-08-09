Billie Eilish reveals the big mistake she made at the beginning of her career and that she will pay for her whole life

billie eilish He has started his career a few years ago, but he has already achieved success like few others have been able to. The 20-year-old holds the title of being the reference artist of the Generation Z to which she belongs and she has become her spokesperson.

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, was born in Los Angeles, the daughter of actor parents, she obtained her education at home and at the young age of 7 she composed her first song with the support of her brother Finneas, who has accompanied her since then in her career.

As a reference for Generation Z, on multiple occasions she has made public the problems and disorders that afflict her, with which many other adolescents identify.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker