Billie Eilish Reimagines Sneakers and Apparel for Nike

The latest collaboration of the sportswear brand Nike with a celebrity is not a new creation, but the reimagining of one of her classic sneaker models, the Air Force 1. Under the vision and unique approach of the singer billie eilishthe firm has sought bring a contemporary perspective to your footwear betting on recycled and environmentally friendly materials.

The collection is based on the characteristic “oversized” style of Billie Eilish

next to the Nike Air Force 1 Billiethe singer has also created a collection of garments that capture its characteristic “oversized” style. “The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own.”, Eilisih commented in a company statement. “It was also important to me to mix environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.”.

the singer herself has communicated the new collaboration through its social networks, sharing an audiovisual piece starring herself dancing to one of her latest songs, “Billie Bossa Nova”, from her album “Happier Than Ever”. This marks Billie Eilish’s third collaboration with Nike, following the release of the AJKO 1s and Air Jordan 15s.

In this sense, Nike assures that “Billie Eilish’s unique approach to self-expression balances a progressive contemporary perspective with a sincere respect for the classics”. Thus, his iconic sneakers have tried to embrace design and sustainable fashion, as well as universal through a palette of simple but striking colors. The brand highlights that all the footwear is made with 18% post-consumer recycled content100% recycled polyester details and an outsole made with Nike Grind materials, based on reused and processed elements.

A universal color palette has been chosen to please a wide audience

In this way, as Nike explains, the artist has selected a synthetic nubuck material – a type of leather – that uses 80% recycled materials for a super-soft look and feel. The chunky straps at the top of the shoe take inspiration from two other Nike classics, the Alpha Force Low and the Air Trainer 3, to express Billie Eilish’s unique style. The shoes, like the garments, have been made in a mushroom colour, as defined by Nike.

This color scheme also extends to the Nike x Billie Apparel Collection, consisting of a hoodie, sweatpants and a t-shirt. Following the “oversized” style, the garments are adorned with silicone graphics with the name of the singer. All of this will be available for purchase on Eilish’s website on April 24, and a day later on Nike’s SNKRS app.