Billie Eilish “hated” making her first album — Radio Concierto Chile

It is no surprise to anyone billie eilish He is one of the great stars of recent years. However, her entire musical history could have been very different from what we know today.

This after the singer told in a recent interview that he hated the recording of his first album. Something that could have done that When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? never saw the light.

The reasons why Billie Eilish “hated” her first album

The confession of the American singer comes after she gave an interview to Rolling Stone magazine. In this she reflected about what fame has brought him, something that is still not easy for him to deal with.

This is how Eilish reached one of the most difficult moments of her short but successful career: the release of his first studio album. According to the vocalist, the recording process of this It was very “exhausting”.

“I hated every second of it. I hated writing. I hated recording. I literally hated it. I would have done anything else. I remember thinking that there was no way i was going to make another album after this. Absolutely not,” the American confessed.

Despite everything, the interpreter of Bad Guy premiered last year Happier Than Ever, his second plate. A process that from what he told, It was lived in a totally different way.

In fact, Eilish herself revealed that one of the aspects she enjoyed most about recording her latest release was how intimate everything was. this since“no one (other person) had decision-making power.”

Likewise, another of the elements that he added to this equation was the participation of his brother and producer Finneas. About this process the singer said they were “literally finneas and me and no one else“creative decision makers.





