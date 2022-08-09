Billie Eilish, BTS and Lil Nas X, among the confirmed shows at the Grammy gala

Billie Eilish will say present in seven items thanks to her song “Happier Than Ever”

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, Korean youth pop group BTS, rapper Lil Nas X, singers Olivia Rodrigo and Brandi Carlile, and the Osborne Brothers are among the first confirmed shows at the Grammy Awards gala, which It will take place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This was officially reported by the Recording Academy, organizer of this awards ceremony that, as usual, chose among many of its candidates when it came to shaping the show that will be hosted by Trevor Noah, according to the Variety site.

Brothers Osborne is nominated Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Younger Me” and Best Country Album for “Skeletons”; while BTS will compete for best pop duo/group performance for “Butter.”

With six statuettes to his credit, Brandi Carlile will seek with her “Right On Time” to win the award for recording of the year, for the best solo pop performance and for the song of the year, category in which he will also participate with the song “A Beautiful Noise”, performed together with Alicia Keys. She will also try to win the award for the best performance of American roots for “Same Devil”.

Seven times winner Billie Eilish will say present in seven items thanks to her song “Happier Than Ever”including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Pop Solo Performance, Pop Vocal Album, Video, and Movie Music.

For its part, Lil Nas X, who has already accumulated two statuettes, will seek this time to win the award for recording of the yearalbum of the year, song of the year and best music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and for best melodic rap performance for “Industry Baby”.

While, Olivia Rodrigo has a serious chance of reaching her first Grammy because it will compete in seven categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Artist for “Licence to Drive”; Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sour”; best music video for “Good 4 U”; and best new artist.