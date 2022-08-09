Beyoncé Renaissance, tracklist of the new album

It’s been 6 years since Beyoncé made available worldwide “Lemonade”, a conceptual visual album full of anger towards her husband Jay-Z who had betrayed her a few months earlier. Meanwhile, the artist has never stood still: in 2018 she released the joint project “Everything is love”, she performed at Coachella and signed the soundtrack for the Lion King. Then, in 2020 the world was overwhelmed by a health emergency that no one ever expected to experience: this is where it starts. Renaissancethe sixth album by Beyoncéwhich in its own way wants to represent a new Renaissance for the whole of humanity.

Beyoncé changes perspective

What better way to resume living, singing, having fun, if not to the sound of electronics? The Renaissance project is still top secret, and will be until July 30, release date, yet we already know what the concept of the album will be and its sound, deeply linked to disco music: cheerful, festive, carefree. In the post in which she spoke about the album for the first time, Beyoncé was very clear from this point of view:

“Creating this album allowed me to create a space to dream to find an escape route in a truly scary time for our world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when it seemed like nothing could move anymore. My intention was to create a safe space, a space without judgment. A place to be free from perfectionism and worries “.

Until now, the American singer had proven that she is exclusively the queen of soul and R&B. In her songs there were all the roots of American black music, mixed with gospel and pop art. However the Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, it will be none of this, at least according to the previews.

A surprising single launch

No one would have expected such an introduction: with the first extract “Break my soul” the singer decided to leave us speechless, overwhelming us with the frenzied rhythm of a house music with a 90s flavor that paid homage to Explode dell ‘ queer artist Big Freedia and Robin S.’s famous Show Me Love, released in 1993. The result is enthralling, to say the least. With this single, Beyoncé tried to send a very clear message, in line with a worldview that has profoundly changed, especially for young people. From this moment on, no one will be allowed to ruin our lives: on the contrary, the time has come for us to become architects of our destiny, even at the cost of leaving our job forever and going in search of our personal fulfillment.

The cover and the homage to Lady Godiva

This new phase of Beyoncé’s career also passes through a new image, less toned and more buttery. The artist’s Junoesque forms are displayed on the album cover, where we see the singer in deshabille riding a crystal horse. The image closely resembles the painting “Lady Godiva” by John Collier (1880-1898), a representation of one of the most famous characters of Anglo-Saxon culture. The heroine had entered the British collective imagination for her courage and bravado: it is said that the woman had ridden in the English woods covered only by her long hair to protest against her husband’s choice to impose a harsh taxation on the inhabitants of Coventry.

Renaissance tracklist and guest stars

As in any good Beyoncé record, this new project will also include endless references to soul culture and “excellent” samples, as well as at least a couple of respectable guests. In the song “Move” for example Beyoncé will duet with the immortal Grace Jones and with Tems; in Energy we will find Beam instead. Finally, the disc will close with the memory of Donna Summer, sampled in the song Summer Renaissance. Expectations, at this point, couldn’t be higher.

The complete Tracklist

1.I’m that girl

2. Cozy

3. Alien Superstar

4. Cuff It

5. Energy

6. Break My Soul

7. Church Girl

8. Plastic Off the Sofa

9. Virgo’s Groove

10. Move

11. Heated

12. Thique

13. All Up in Your Mind

14. America Has a Problem

15. Pure / Honey

16. Summer Renaissance

