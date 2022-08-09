Beyoncé proves that she still has full control of her image

Ads

Beyoncé is letting everyone know that she is in control of her image and has the final say in almost everything. According to Page Six, her singer and husband Jay-Z threw a party for the release of her highly anticipated new album, “Renaissance,” when things got a little out of control. A source familiar with the situation said that initially everything was fine when Bey arrived. “Beyoncé was very nice to everyone, having [conversations] and thanked everyone for participating, ”the insider said.

Things got a little out of control as the evening progressed and Beyoncé reportedly didn’t like what she saw. “Some people have been expelled for being drunk and foolish. They didn’t know what to do, ”the source said. To keep things super private, security also recorded the lens of people’s cameras to prevent them from taking videos or photos of the exclusive event. So when security caught some offenders filming inside, they took the boot. Turns out Beyoncé doesn’t want Beyoncé’s unapproved shots from the evening. You speak of a “Virgo’s Groove!”

The singer shared some photos and videos on her personal Instagram account and was dressed to impress. She wore a sequined bodysuit that showcased her legs and included a matching bag that she hinted at her album as she read “Renaissance”. Beyoncé completed her look with high heels and a pair of dripping earrings. Those photos were definitely approved by Beyoncé.