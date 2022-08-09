Beyoncé, Jay-Z poses in front of the elevator 8 years after Solange’s infamous brawl

Ads

More on: beyoncé Chris Brown roasts Donald Glover’s dress for Beyoncé’s “renaissance” party Revelers have been kicked out of Beyoncé’s “renaissance” celebration Beyoncé increases demand for Telfar’s “Bushwick Birkin” bag Beyoncé removes the Kelis sample from ‘Renaissance’ Song ‘Energy’

I swear it’s déjà vu.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z subtly posed for a photo near an elevator as they went to celebrate the singer’s new album, eight years after the rapper’s infamous brawl with Solange Knowles.

The photo, which shows the gloomy-looking married couple in front of an elevator, was featured in a group of glamorous shots released Monday from her “Renaissance” party at Times Square.

The “Break My Soul” singer, 40, dazzled in a metallic black bodysuit while Jay-Z, 52, looked suave in a cream dress as they stood in front of an elevator on the sixth floor.

The shot comes weeks after fans were convinced he had referenced the famous fight in his new song “Cozy”.

“I might suggest you don’t fuck with my sister / Because she’s comfortable,” she sings in the new song.

The photo seems to subtly suggest the famous 2014 brawl with Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles.

In 2014, following a Met Gala afterparty at the Standard Hotel in New York City, surveillance obtained by TMZ showed that Beyoncé’s sister and Jay-Z were physically fighting over the elevator.

The video showed Solange, 36, screaming, hitting and kicking the rap mogul as a bodyguard tried to restrain the “A Seat at the Table” singer. Beyoncé stepped in to try to break up the two, but Solange continued to attack her brother-in-law.

Rumors about what caused the melee are rampant after the release of the footage. At the time, it was reported that Solange had also had a verbal discussion with designer Rachel Roy, with a source telling Us Weekly that Jay-Z had said something that triggered her.

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Solange released a statement after the infamous brawl in which they noticed they left the incident behind. Getty Images for NARAS

“As a result of the public release of the elevator safety footage on Monday May 5, there has been a lot of speculation as to what triggered the unfortunate incident,” the couple and Solange said in a joint statement at the time. “The most important thing is that our family worked on it. Jay and Solange each take their share of responsibility for what happened. They both recognize their role in this private affair that took place in public.

“They both apologized to each other and we moved on as a close family. Reports of Solange being drunk or that she exhibited erratic behavior throughout the evening are simply not true. In the end, families have problems and we are no different. We love each other and above all we are a family. We have left behind and we hope that everyone else will do the same ”.

The former posed in an elevator in 2017 for Jay-Z.SplashNews.com’s 48th birthday

It is not the first time that the couple alludes to their scandal by posing near an elevator or even singing.

In 2017, they posed together in an elevator smiling for the paparazzi on Jay-Z’s 48th birthday. The couple was leaving a movie theater in midtown Manhattan.

And in his song “Flawless” with Nicki Minaj he sings: “Of course sometimes the shit goes down when there’s a billion dollars in an elevator.”

Ads