Ben Stiller regrets failed audition for ‘My Cousin Vinny’ in the 90s: “It still haunts me”

Ben Stiller has revealed his regrets about blowing an audition for a role in a ’90s movie.

The actor and director rose to fame in the late 1980s after landing a role in Saturday night Livewhich led to his own series in 1992. Two years later, he made his film debut in Reality Biteswhich he also directed, and went on to direct the Jim Carrey film The Cable Guy (nineteen ninety six).

While his other ’90s credits include Flirting with Disaster Y There’s Something About MaryThere’s another movie Stiller was about to add to that list: the 1992 comedy My Cousin Vinny.

During a question and answer panel for the TV show severitywhich he directs, Stiller revealed that he auditioned for the film, perhaps for the role offered to Ralph Macchio.

But according to Stiller, he “watered” it.

Film journalist Will Mavity, reporting from the question-and-answer session, shared Stiller’s confession on Twitter, quoting his words: “I screwed her up at my audition for My Cousin Vinny. It still haunts me to this day.”

Marisa Tomei won an Oscar for her role as Mona Lisa Vito, the fiancée of Joe Pesci’s unlikely lawyer Vinny, in Jonathan Lynn’s acclaimed film.

Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny (Allstar/Cinetext/20 CENTURY FOX)

Stiller had a small role in the war drama Empire of the Sunby Steven Spielberg, in 1987, and recently explained why the filmmaker was forced to scold him on set, in which the star of Zoolander described as “the most embarrassing thing in history.”

the series of AppleTV+ severitystarring Adam Scott, will have a second season in 2023. It is Stiller’s first television project since Escape at Dannemora.