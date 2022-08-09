Ben Affleck: Without Jennifer Lopez he “consoles” himself with his son Samuel

It is a loving and protective Ben Affleck immortalized by photographers at a Beverly Hills service station in the company of his son Samuel, just ten years old. After the honeymoon that saw him enjoying Paris with his wife Jennifer Lopez, Affleck returns home reestablishing his daily routine based on small joys like an outing with little Samuel.

With a very simple white t-shirt and a pair of jeans, dad Affleck escapes the paparazzi’s goals by placing his hand on his son’s shoulder and showing the wedding ring that united him in marriage to J Lo, who has remained in Europe for the moment. Their relationship, to the detriment of how malicious someone is, would be more solid than ever: “They believe that spending time apart makes them stronger “, explained a friend of the couple a Hollywood Life.

“When they are separated, they make a huge amount of money. It’s a win-win situation “, the source insisted, adding that, despite the distance, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez constantly hear each other between calls, texts and Facetime. “J about her Lo loves knowing that her husband will always be there for her, no matter what happens.” At the moment it seems that the pop star is busy in Capri for a still top secret photo shoot.