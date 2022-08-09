Ben Affleck reappears after his separation from JLo and they assure that he looks “younger and happier”

After a sudden wedding in Las Vegas and a very romantic honeymoon in Paris, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised with the news of their separation.

And the couple decided to separate by mutual consent to “strengthen ties and focus on their careers”, maintaining a physical distance only, since they obviously communicate by phone and video calls.

In addition, they stressed that they do not want the magic or charm between them to be lost. “The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that come with doing what they do. In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and that’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation,” he told Hollywood Life.

Given this, there are many comments and reactions that have been unleashed on networks, They especially assure that it was Ben who put the distance, because he could not “stand the sexual life with his wife”.

This, after the image went viral from Ben asleep on a yacht during their honeymoon, where they claimed he was exhausted from life with JLo.

ben affleck asleep and crying on his honeymoon and then taking photos with his fans with a fed up face what a wonderful post there is no cock that suits him pic.twitter.com/edxsbgmMYh — 🐌 (@mapezanolc) July 30, 2022

Ben Affleck reappears after his separation from Jennifer Lopez

This weekend Ben and Jennifer Lopez were caught in California, but each one separately, and they were happy.

Ben was out for a walk with his son Samuel, who reappeared with a new look, wearing short hair, while the actor wore jeans and a white t-shirt.

But, what caught the attention of the followers in networks is his face, because they assure that he looks much happier and younger since he physically separated from his now wife.

“He looks better than when he was with Jennifer”, “please this man breathes happiness haha”, “it looks like he has rested and has even rejuvenated himself”, “finally JLo let him rest”, “he looks younger and more radiant that when he was on his honeymoon, there he looked with no desire to live haha”, and “how happy Ben looks LOL”, were some of the reactions in networks.

