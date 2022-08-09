became deaf and blind due to a rare autoimmune disease

MADRID, 9 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Following the end of The Ranch series in 2020, Ashton Kutcher he did not act again until 2022, when he reappeared in the thriller Vengeance. It seems that the actor has focused in that time on his healthsince it has been revealed that he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that almost left him blind and deaf.

Kutcher opened up during an appearance on Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “About two years ago I had a rare form of vasculitis that left me without vision, hearing and balance.“said the actor.

“It took me a year to get it all back again. You don’t really appreciate what you have until you lose it, until you say: ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again’“, he added.

The interpreter revealed that vasculitis even put his life at risk. “I’m lucky to be alive. The moment you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made to give you what you need, then life becomes fun.. You start to walk over your problems instead of living buried in them,” he said.

Before there are a bunch of rumours/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 9, 2022

Vasculitis is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the blood vessels. It should be noted that this same pathology ended the life of Harold Ramis in 2014 at the age of 69.

Kutcher has several projects on the horizon. She will appear in the film The Long Home, directed by James Franco, as well as the feature film Your Place or Mine opposite Reese Witherspoon.