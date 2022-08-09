Batfleck returns! Ben Affleck will play Batman again in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

There is no doubt that the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was a jug of water, not cold, but frozen, for fans of DC when it comes to its film division. The company’s panel was limited to showing a couple of previews about its imminent releases ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam! The fury of the gods’, leaving out of the equation titles like ‘The Flash’ that continues to accumulate delays or an ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ that will recover one of the familiar faces of the franchise.

batfleck returns

After Ben Affleck described his participation in the Scarlet Speedster movie as “a really good ending to my experience with the character”, we have known that The actor will play Batman once again in the feature film of the Atlantean superhero directed by James Wan thanks to a post by Jason Momoa on his Instagram account.

In it you can see the duo of interpreters joking in a couple of pictures and in a video in which a group of visitors to the Warner Bros. studios photograph the actors while Momoa comments between laughs “It’s not a fucking secret anymore, is it? This is what happens, Warner Brothers, when you walk off the set and you have your fans there.”.

The return of Batfleck and his superhero jaw comes after Affleck expressed his disappointment on multiple occasions with the experience shooting the reshoots of ‘Justice League’ under the orders of Joss Whedon and that wear the cloak of the bat again to complete ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

We will be able to enjoy good old Ben and his approach to Gotham’s vigilante next March 17, 2023date in which ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ will be released