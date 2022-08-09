Barcelona was poor, but Palancalona is rich

I have to admit that during the holidays I have done, as I did last year, a cure of Twitter and sports news. You uninstall the application for a few weeks and disconnect a bit to come back with your batteries charged. It works, I assure you. Even so, you always get messages from friends that more or less keep you up to date on what is happening and thanks to them I started listening a Raphinha here, a Lewandowski there and also a Koundé on the other side. All this with Barcelona as the main protagonist.

I didn’t want to think too much about it, but the final scene of Martin Scorsese’s film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ kept coming to mind. In this film, Leonardo DiCaprio in his role as Jordan Belfort enters prison and tells us in an off-screen voice how he felt as he approached prison: “I’m not ashamed to admit it. When I got to prison I was terrified. But I wasn’t supposed to be.” Look, for a fleeting moment i forgot i was rich and that he walked into a place where everything was for sale”.

Why does this scene remind me of Barcelona? Not because I accuse him of absolutely nothing criminal like Jordan Belfort, because if he is doing what he does and they let him, I imagine, I repeat, I imagine, it will be because he can and because they allow it. However, the problem I see is sell as the Barcelona that we had in front of us has sold to a poor underdog team that he was on the verge of disappearing and that he could hardly eat daily, when the solution was to use his patrimonial wealth to get out of the problem. Laporta, Koeman, Xavi… we have attended with all of them a catastrophic speech that caused panic in the Barça fans. The apocalypse was approaching and everything they achieved along the way would be an epic act worthy of a movie like Gladiator or Bravehearth.

Did Barcelona have problems? Yes. Life or death? No, seen what was seen. Having a life or death problem is being homeless or having nothing to eat, sportingly speaking so that they don’t call me a demagogue, but having to sell five of your 12 Ferraris, keep seven, buy more and continue maintaining your level is not. of life. If Barcelona had had to activate levers to survive, ok, but he has done it to sign real beasts of the market like Raphinha or Lewandowski. That is not a crisis. Crisis was that of Atlético that went to Second, that of Valencia or that of Deportivo de la Coruña. Or the one from Real Oviedo that went down the drain. This does not. Barcelona is Disney. A year with doubts and now to enjoy players like Bayern’s 9. If they have renewed even Dembélé for a million! Almost nothing.

This makes me think that Barcelona was poor and Palancalona, ​​as my great friend and impeccable manager, Vicente Sainz, says, is rich. No walk in the desert for several years or dismantling of equipment or anything like that. Be careful, it seems correct to me that you mortgage yourself as you wish, it is your heritage and you have earned it, but if you have the capacity to mortgage yourself in this way, do not sell a non-existent poverty. Tell me a single club in crisis that the same summer signs Raphinha, Lewandowski, Koundé and on top of that wants more and goes for Marcos Alonso from Chelsea. Well that. What will Messi think of Laporta’s levers?

Anyway, I don’t believe these crises of millionaires. I didn’t believe Willy Bárcenas saying that the Taburete group “didn’t have money” in its beginnings, because he imagines a club that he is signing as Barcelona is doing. I imagine Laporta crying in the limo. What a pity!