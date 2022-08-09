Bait is the king of virtual mobile operators in Mexico with four million users, more than the rest of MVNOs combined: Telconomia

We don’t often get news on how mobile virtual network operators are doing in Mexico. The last approach we had was courtesy of the figures of The CIU that considered Freedom Pop still with the crown of OMV’s. Now the new quota report comes from the consultancy telconomywhich places Bait with four million users and, therefore, as the first place among virtual mobile operators.





Bait’s data was reported by its parent company, Walmart, and Telconomia says that it needs to be reviewed and contrasted with figures from Mexican authorities. The truth is that the reported growth is brutal: it is one of 448% year-on-year, equivalent to 3.2 million new lines year over year.

Its growth contrasted against some other virtual mobile operators is glimpsed in detail in the following graph of Telconomy:

With four million users, Bait would have a larger base than the rest of all virtual mobile operators together. Telconomy estimates that among all the MVNOs they would have 3.4 million users, approximately. Thus, the total number of MVNO users in Mexico would be close to 7.4 million, a figure close to the nearly eight million recently estimated The CIU.

The report also highlights the increasing participation of Megacable and Televisa with their own offers as virtual mobile operators. The first reported 433,894 users and the second 216,685, marked growth but very far from Bait’s. Even the rest of the virtual mobile operators would have gained 119,390 users in the last year, according to telconomy, almost 30 times less than the annual increase of Bait.

Bait is on the list of virtual mobile operators with the most attractive recharges of 50 pesos in the country, along with Newww and Telmov.