Ava, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter talks about her sexuality: “I’m attracted to people”

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe have never hidden that they have raised their children with the utmost freedom so that they think, do and love what they want and who they want, an education that her daughter Ava has now shown.

AVA TALKS ABOUT HER SEXUALITY

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of two great Hollywood figures, has grown up surrounded by cameras and At 22, she has become an influencer in social networks.

Furthermore, not only do you know that has a great influencebut also, knows how to use it in the best possible way to share your opinions and help others.

The young woman, who is about to reach his first million followers on Instagram, he has not been shy about talking about one of the hottest topics at the moment, the new models of sexuality, and has declared bisexual.

During a live broadcast that he made last week through his Instagram account, he was answering some of the questions from his fans, including that of a user who wanted to know if Ava liked boys or girls.

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter answered with the greatest naturalness to the question posed by her ‘follower’, and, accompanied by a photo of herself, wrote an answer clarifying any doubts about her sexual orientation: “I’m just attracted to people. Gender is not relevant”he claimed.

OWEN MAHONEY, HIS CURRENT PARTNER

ava philippe he has no impediment to openly acknowledging his bisexualityalthough the truth is that, at present, is in a relationship with a boy she met while studying at the University of California in 2019, Owen Mahoney.

Reese witherspoonhis mother, has always made it clear that he will support his children in any decision that they take in their lives and the issue of sexuality is also included.

In an interview for the magazine ‘In Style’, the well-known actress expressed how proud she feels of her eldest daughter: “I fully support my children finding their truth. Specifically, Ava is down to earth, wants to do great things in the world and is studying to learn and try to find herself.. It’s important to try different things in life and find out what your path is.”

A CLOSE AND FAMILY RELATIONSHIP

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe They were one of the most iconic couples of the 2000s and, despite the problems that ended their relationship, they have always maintained a close and familiar treatment for the good of their children, ava and deaconwhich has just reached the age of majority, to those who have transmitted their values ​​and have a good relationship with their parents.