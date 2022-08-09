Autumn will be rosy and these novelties from Massimo Dutti confirm it

While we enjoy this summer of our moment of relaxation it is inevitable to think, even for a brief moment, in the back to routine. Those purposes we want to fulfill, new goals to achieve and other issues that we want to leave ready for when the time comes. We eat good fashionistaswe are entrusted with the task of search and disseminate what those trends will be that will mark the next autumn/winter season of 2022-23. Although we are holidaysour search does not stop, and we do not stop finding in different sources what those essentials that will mark the next season. Both in the parades that were made for this season as in the storesthere are many clues that we already found to be able to anticipate what these will be essential in our autumn and winter wardrobe. And yes, as we anticipated in the headline, one of these must it will be pink in all his shades.

The most recent tests? On the one hand and on the other catwalkswe find the parade of the Valentino Garavani Fall/​Winter 2022-23 Haute Couture Collection, celebrated just a month ago in the beautiful Piazza Spagna in Rome. In this proposal of house italian, the pink color was the protagonist, and even many of its most international guests they came dressed entirely in fuchsia with signature pieces: from Anne Hathaway to Anne Hathaway or Ashley Park (in the main image). And on the other hand, if we take into account the most common firms, we find Massimo Dutti. If you take a look at his new studio collection, in it stand out a multitude of pieces in colors ranging from the most bubblegum pink to the most striking fuchsiagoing through the strawberry pink or even some declensions towards the purple. We talk about dresses, jacket suits or two pieces, sweaters or sophisticated tops and versatile with feminine and timeless character. Some perfect for him day to dayand others more focused on nightbut all of them with a common point: the pink color that dyes them. If you also want to join the pink fever that will dye the next season, then we leave you some of these clothes by Massimo Dutti: