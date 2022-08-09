Ashton Kutcher had a rare disease that left him unable to see or hear (but he’s fine now) | People

About three years ago, Ashton Kutcher experienced one of the hardest and most distressing moments of his life. He was diagnosed with vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disease that affected his vision, hearing and sense of balance for a year. This is how the American actor, the protagonist of Two and a half Men either Without obligation during his participation in a National Geographic adventure and survival program. Of course, for the tranquility of his followers, shortly after the broadcast of the program, the interpreter has rushed to ensure on his Twitter account that he is already fully recovered.

“Before there’s a bunch of rumours/comments/whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare episode of vasculitis 3 years ago. (Increased autoimmune style) I had some hearing, vision and balance problems right after. I fully recovered. Everything’s fine. Moving forward. See you at the 2022 New York Marathon″, Kutcher wrote this August 9 in your Twitter profile, where it has more than 17 million followers. Some statements that he has made after the news about his illness began to go viral.

The actor, also today a technology entrepreneur, has given details about his illness in the latest episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, issued this August 8, in which he focused on the “rare autoimmune disorder that he developed.” “About two years ago, I had this weird, super-rare form of vasculitis, which took away my vision, took away my hearing, took away my balance,” the actor revealed to adventurer Bear Grylls, host of National’s world adventure show. Geographic.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you say: I don’t know if I’ll ever see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever walk again. I’m lucky to be alive”, continues the actor while they both walk through a jungle in the Latin American country. Vasculitis is a rare autoimmune disorder with many variations that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, restricting blood flow and leading to organ and tissue damage. “The moment you start to see your obstacles as things made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to become fun,” adds Kutcher of his personal growth after the diagnosis. “You start to navigate above your problems instead of living below them.”

Grylls is a British ex-serviceman turned professional adventurer, survivalist, and TV presenter. He has starred in many of his adventures broadcast on television alone (the hardest) and others he carries out in company, like on this last occasion that he traveled to Costa Rica with the actor. In the broadcast chapter, the couple is also seen walking through a swampy river, a moment that Grylls takes advantage of to scare the interpreter with the proximity of a crocodile that leads Kutcher to run away, as he has shared on his Instagram account. In another of the episodes of the season, actress Natalie Portman ends up drinking filtered water with Grylls’s underpants after her hard journey through the canyons of Utah (USA).

As Kutcher himself details, he spent about a year trying to regain each of his senses again. Something that he has achieved as he has reiterated on his Twitter. The actor, married to fellow actress Mila Kunis (with whom he has two children) feels lucky to be alive and, despite the experience, assures that he will not let that, nor any of life’s challenges, knock it down Instead, he sees them as growth opportunities.