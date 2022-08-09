Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis play soccer on the beach: photos

Channeling his inner Maverick. Ashton Kutcher took off his shirt for a soccer game while enjoying a day at the beach with his wife Mila Kunis.

the two and a half Men The 44-year-old student was photographed playing an informal game of wrestling by the sea in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday, August 6, with friends. Kutcher, who was wearing a white cap and a black and red swimsuit, smiled as he threw the ball and laughed as he dove into the sand as he ran for a catch. Kunis, 38, for her part, joked around with her husband as she relaxed in denim shorts and a graphic tee.

In addition to showing off his soccer skills, the Boy, where is my car? The actor was also seen body boarding in the waves before chatting with friends.

Kutcher’s beach day comes just before he appeared on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challengewhere he explained that he was first diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease.

“Like two years ago I had this weird, super weird form of vasculitis, which, like, knocked out my vision, knocked out my hearing, knocked out, like, my whole balance,” he said. No strings attached star revealed in a chat with the TV presenter. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again.'”

Telling Grylls, 48, that he’s “lucky to be alive,” Kutcher continued, “As soon as you start seeing your obstacles as things that are meant for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to be fun.” , TRUE? You start surfing over your problems instead of living under them.

According to the Mayo Clinic, vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels that “causes thickening of the blood vessel walls, reducing the width of the passageway through the vessel.” The condition can lead to organ and tissue damage.

This isn’t the first time Kutcher’s health issues have made headlines. In October 2021, Kunis revealed that he was hospitalized with severe pancreatitis while preparing to play Steve Jobs in his 2013 biopic “He Was Dumb. He also only ate grapes at one point. He is so stupid ». bad mothers the star told the presenter sean evans during an episode of “Hot Ones” at the time. “We ended up in the hospital, twice, with pancreatitis. So, fact-checking, yeah, that was really dumb.

While preparing to play the late Apple founder in Jobs, Kutcher got into character by replicating his extreme diet. “First of all, the fruitarian diet can cause serious problems,” he said. butterfly effectt star said USA Today in January 2013. “I went to the hospital about two days before filming started. I doubled over in pain. My pancreas levels were completely out of whack. It was really scary… all things considered.

During his “Hot Ones” episode in September 2019, Kutcher recalled experiencing intense back pain just two weeks before filming began. “Two weeks before we started filming, all of a sudden I had this pain in my back, and overnight it got worse and worse and worse,” the Ranch star recalls at the time. “I ended up in the hospital on the maximum dose of Dilaudid because my pancreas was completely out of control.”

He continued: “And then I freaked out, like, ‘It’s the ghost of Steve Jobs taking over my pancreas,’ and I freaked out and it turned out carrot juice caused this pancreatitis. Crazy woman”.

Kutcher and Kunis, who married in June 2015, met on the set of That 70’s Showwhich ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. The couple, who share daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, are set to reprise their roles as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart, respectively, in the Netflix’s upcoming reboot, That ’90s. to show.

“Mila and I were thinking about it,” the Iowa native said. Variety last month. “We thought, ‘Look, we’re only in the position we’re in because of this show, so let’s go back and do this.’ We just got back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.

Keep scrolling for more photos from the day at Kutcher and Kunis Beach: