Ashton Kutcher, about to lose his sight and hearing, due to vasculitis

American actor Ashton Kutcher has battled vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disease, for a year. that affected your vision, hearing, and sense of balance.

The American media published this confession in an exclusive preview of an upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challengea National Geographic program, in which the actor spoke and in which he spoke about “rare autoimmune disorder that developed“.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird and super weird way of vasculitis, which took away my vision, took away my hearing, took away my balance,” the actor revealed to adventurer Bear Grylls, host of the program.

took him about a year rebuild each of his senses againhe explained.

vasculitis is a rare autoimmune disorder with many variations that can cause inflammation of the blood vesselswhich restricts blood flow and causes damage to organs and some tissues.

The actor feels lucky to be alive, and despite the experience, Ashton doesn’t let that, or any of life’s challenges, bring him down. Instead, sees them as growth opportunitiesassures in the video of Access Hollywood.