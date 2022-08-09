ASAP Rocky, Rihanna’s boyfriend, arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

The boyfriend of pop star Rihanna, the rapper A$AP Rockywas arrested this Wednesday at the international airport of The Angels in connection with a shooting that occurred in November of last year in Hollywoodreported the Police.

A$AP Rocky, 33, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was currently in Barbados with the singer -originally from that Caribbean state-, according to information released by US media.

“Early this morning, Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested Mayers at Los Angeles International Airport for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm),” the institution said in a statement.

According to police investigations, A$AP Rocky was involved in a shooting that occurred last year and left an injured person in Hollywood, one of the districts of the metropolis in the western United States.

“On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m. (local), an argument occurred between two acquaintances in Hollywood. The argument led to a suspect shooting a person,” police spokesmen explained.

The victim received medical attention for a minor injury, the statement added, while the suspect and two other men left the scene. According to investigators, the rapper is the suspected shooter.

This is not the first time that Rihanna’s partner has been in trouble with the law, because on June 30, 2019, the rapper was part of a fight in Stockholm, Sweden, in which 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari was attacked.

A$AP Rocky and two of his friends, who helped him beat the young man, were found guilty, although at the time of sentencing the rapper was no longer present because he had already spent a month in prison.

In addition to his time in jail, A$AP Rocky was ordered to pay for the damages caused to the victim.

It will be daddy soon.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna began collaborating on musical projects for almost a decade, and rumors of a romance between the two began in 2020. They made their relationship official last year and announced that in January this year they were expecting their first child.

“He became my family” during the pandemic, the popular singer and businesswoman said in a recent interview with fashion magazine Vogue.

mafa