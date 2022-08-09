Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mac Miller with her makeup line

Ariana Grande wanted to pay tribute to her late ex-partner, Mac Miller, with a small detail of the new collection of lipsticks that she has added to her makeup line. Four years after Mac’s death, the singer continues to remember him with this emotional gesture.

Last June, Ariana Grande released to the public her new collection of lipsticks for her makeup line REM Beautywhich was released in 2021. During all this time, the artist’s fans have not stopped seeing small tokens of affection to which Ariana’s partner wentMac Miller.

mac, what passed away four years ago due to an overdoseHe was Ariana Grande’s boyfriend until 2018, the year the couple cut off their relationship and the same year Mac Miller died.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19 years old and I always will. I can’t believe you’re not here anymore. I really can’t understand it. We talked about this so many times. I’m so angry, I’m so sad, I don’t know what to do.”declared Ariana Grande in her day, referring to the then recent death of Miller.

As theorized via social networks, the artist has launched a peach-pink lip oil that goes by the name of Picking Petals. A Tik Tok user made the product go viral with the following comment: “When you realize Ari keeps leaving us little reminders of Mac.”

And it is that the name that this lip oil has refers to one of Mac Miller’s phrases in his first song with Ariana Grande, The Waywhich was launched in 2013. The phrase expresses: “Picking petals off the flowers like. Do she love me, do she love me not?

Since the release of this hit, both artists could not contain what they felt for each other and they started a nice relationship that will remain in our memories for the rest of eternity.