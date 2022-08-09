Ariana Grande event in Fortnite: Rift Tour; date, time and how to watch the concert online

The event rift tour of Ariana Grande in fortnite battle royale will take place throughout the weekend beginning on Friday, August 7, 2021. In this news we tell you how to watch live online this concert of the Season 7 of battle pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

This has been the first session of the Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite

Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour event in Fortnite: dates and times

Dates and times of the different sessions of Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour in Fortnite in Europe

Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour in Fortnite Battle Royale will be a musical event divided into five different sessions. We leave you their dates and times, and we remind you that Epic Games recommends logging into the game one hour before the session you want to attend. We’ll have to get into game mode Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour.

Session 1

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 00:00 on Saturday, August 7

(peninsula and Balearic Islands): 00:00 on Saturday, August 7 Spain (Canary Islands): 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6

(Canary Islands): 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6 Argentina , Chili Y Uruguay : 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6

, Y : 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6 USA Y Venezuela : 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6

Y : 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6 Colombia, Ecuador Y Mexico: 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6

Session 2

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7

(peninsula and Balearic Islands): 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7 Spain (Canary Islands): 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7

(Canary Islands): 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7 Argentina , Chili Y Uruguay : 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7

, Y : 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7 USA Y Venezuela : 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7

Y : 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7 Colombia, Ecuador Y Mexico: 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7

Session 3

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 06:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 8

(peninsula and Balearic Islands): 06:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 8 Spain (Canary Islands): 05:00 on Sunday, August 8

(Canary Islands): 05:00 on Sunday, August 8 Argentina , Chili Y Uruguay : 02:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 8

, Y : 02:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 8 USA Y Venezuela : 00:00 on Sunday, August 8

Y : 00:00 on Sunday, August 8 Colombia, Ecuador Y Mexico: 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7

Session 4

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8

(peninsula and Balearic Islands): 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8 Spain (Canary Islands): 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8

(Canary Islands): 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8 Argentina , Chili Y Uruguay : 12:00 noon on Sunday, August 8

, Y : 12:00 noon on Sunday, August 8 USA Y Venezuela : 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 8

Y : 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 8 Colombia, Ecuador Y Mexico: 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 8

Session 5

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 00:00 on Monday, August 9

(peninsula and Balearic Islands): 00:00 on Monday, August 9 Spain (Canary Islands): 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8

(Canary Islands): 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8 Argentina , Chili Y Uruguay : 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8

, Y : 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8 USA Y Venezuela : 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8

Y : 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8 Colombia, Ecuador Y Mexico: 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8

The event rift tour of Ariana Grande will have about a 15 minutes longin which we can enjoy a musical selection of the singer within Fortnite Battle Royale.

How to get the Air Cuddles hang glider for free in Fortnite

Hang Glider Aerial Cuddles

For attending any session of Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour, Fortnite gives all players the hang glider Aerial Cuddles. We simply have to be present in the game at any session of Ariana’s concert to obtain it.

Source: EpicGames