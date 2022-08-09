Are Intimacy Coordinators Needed for Sex Scenes?

Different actresses respond to Sean Bean’s statements after criticizing intimacy coordinators

Intimacy Coordinators at Hollywood They have become a fundamental part of film sets, as they prevent harassment and make sexual scenes more comfortable for everyone involved.

However, it seems that not everyone in Hollywood agrees with the coordinators and Sean Bean spoke out against them “ruin spontaneity” of the intimate scenes. “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined if someone reduced it to a technical exercise,” commented the interpreter of Ned Stark in Game of Thrones.

The actor also pointed out that during the filming of season two of snowpiercer, performed a sexual scene with his co-star Lena Hall and lamented that the editors cut details of the sequence for being too explicit.

“I think they’ve cut back a little bit, actually. Often the best work you do, where you try to push the boundaries, and is experimental in nature, is censored when TV companies or advertisers say it’s too much. It’s a beautiful scene, quite surreal, dreamlike and abstract.” Sean Bean for The Times

Later, the interviewer commented that the privacy coordinators were a response by the movement #MeToo and they were designed to help actresses feel safe on set, to which Bean responded: “I guess it depends on the actress. [Hall] She had a cabaret musical background, so she was up for anything.”

Lena Hall answers him!

These statements caused different actresses to speak out about it, including Lena Hall who through his twitter she wrote that although she felt comfortable doing sex scenes with Bean, intimacy coordinators are absolutely necessary.

“If I feel comfortable with my scene partner and others in the room, I won’t need an intimacy coordinator. BUT if there is any part of me that feels weird, gross, overexposed, etc. I will challenge the need of the scene or call for them to get a coordinator.” Lena HallTwitter

He also referred to the statement beans about what “I was ready for anything” for participating in the play “Cabaret”. “Just because I dedicate myself to theater (not to cabaret, but I do from time to time) doesn’t mean I’m up for anything.”

I probably need to clarify some information in this random article since people are reaching out to me like “girl, are you ok?” https://t.co/mBH16KKP8A — Lena Hall (@LenaRockerHall) August 8, 2022

Other actresses point out the importance of intimacy coordinators

the protagonist of West Side Story, Rachel Zeglerhe pointed that when she was 17 she filmed intimate scenes with her then 25-year-old co-starAnsel Elgort, and thanked the intimacy coordinators of the film directed by steven spielberg for always being aware of everyone’s comfort.

“Privacy coordinators establish a secure environment for actors. I was so grateful for the one we had at WSS: they showed grace to a newcomer like me and educated those around me who had years of experience. The spontaneity in intimate scenes can be insecure, awake”. Rachel Zegler

Last year, Michaela Coell thanked the privacy coordinators of I May Destroy You during his acceptance speech at the awards BAFTA and invited more producers to control them.

“I know what it’s like to shoot without an intimacy director. The messy and embarrassing feeling for the production. The internal devastation for the actor. Directing him was essential to my show and I think it’s essential to every production company that wants to do work that explores issues of consent.” Michaela Coell

Similarly, sydney sweeney spoke highly of the coordinator of euphoria for making her feel more comfortable and even empowered on set, emphasizing the need to include them in productions. “Is really nice. I have never felt uncomfortable.” added the actress.

“We choreograph everything. Sometimes there are yoga mats that you can put against each other. Or there’s like pads that you can put on, or yoga blocks, there’s some weird stuff. And even if you have agreed to something, they ask you during the day: ‘Did you change your mind? Because you can”. sydney sweeney

For its part, amanda seyfried who made his screen debut in As the World Turns in 1999, he told Porter magazine that he came out “pretty uninjured” from Hollywood’s pre-#MeToo era, but was the victim of awkward moments on set. “Being 19 years old, walking without my underwear. How did I let that happen? Seyfried explained. “Oh, I know why: I was 19 years old and I didn’t want to upset anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.” Making clear the need for people focused on maintaining the integrity and dignity of the artists, confirming that they are interpreting scenes where they can feel very vulnerable in a safe way.

SAG-AFTRA on behalf of privacy coordinators

Just last month Deadline announced that the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) gave details on creating a membership for intimacy coordinators and making them mandatory during intimate scene shoots.

In addition, he announced the publication of a registry and pre-registration of intimacy coordinators, which serve as a resource to help producers identify qualified and experienced ones.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s national executive director, noted that privacy coordinators, “they have become an essential resource on set for both cast and crew” and the new decision promotes safety on set “a standard and priority throughout the industry, and welcomes other talented and dedicated workers to join us.”

