Apple launches earphones made in collaboration with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, according to the video accompanying the presentation of the product, actively participated in the creation of this reinterpretation of the earphones. The variation from the standard options is in tnew color options: Moon (the clearest), Dunes (the median one) and finally Earth (the darkest).





The choice of shades, as explained by Kardashian herself, was guided by the principle that the earphones must “disappear”, and not be noticed, thus blending in with the tones of the skin, hair and outfit and maintaining a minimal mono-color approach.





The star pointed out that almost no technological product on the market offers “neutral” color options, and in this sense the edition dedicated to her of the Beats Fit Pro stands out from the crowd. Currently we don’t know if the Kardashian headphones will ever arrive in Italy: pre-orders for the USA, UK, France and Germany will open soon, on August 16. And the price is the same as the regular Beats Fit Pro at launch, that is € 229.95as well as the technical characteristics, which we report below for convenience.

BEATS FIT PRO: TECHNICAL FEATURES